Steve Smith fell just short of his century but led Australia to a winning total

Second one-day international, Sydney Cricket Ground Australia 280-8 (50 overs): Smith 94 (114), Labuschagne 58 (55), Marsh 50 (59), Rashid 3-57 England 208 all out (38.5 overs): Billings 71 (80), Vince 60 (72), Zampa 4-45, Starc 4-47 Australia won by 72 runs; Australia win series Scorecard

Steve Smith made a high-class 94 as Australia beat England by 72 runs in the second one-day international to secure a series win with a game to spare.

The former captain shared stands of 101 and 90 with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh, who each made half-centuries, as the hosts posted 280-8 in Sydney.

That looked a very long way off for England when Starc removed Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in the first over of the chase to leave them 0-2.

It got worse for the tourists, who chose to rest captain Jos Buttler, when Josh Hazlewood - skippering Australia for the first time with Pat Cummins also rested - bowled Phil Salt.

A 122-run partnership between James Vince and Sam Billings brought England back into contention before four wickets in three overs, including three for just one run, put the home side firmly in control.

Starc ended with figures of 4-47 and Adam Zampa took 4-45 as England were eventually bowled out for 208 in 38.4 overs as Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead into Tuesday's third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Smith in ominous form with Ashes on the horizon

"Probably the best I've felt in about six years," Smith told reporters after making 80 not out in the first ODI.

"I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good, I honestly haven't felt that way in six years or so."

With the Ashes now just a little over six months away, it feels somewhat inevitable that the former Australia skipper has found form again following - by his own standards - a quiet couple of years.

The slump - merely averaging over 50 in Test and ODI cricket over the last two years - led to Smith making significant changes to his technique that mean he is more side-on at the crease.

After such a fluent knock in Adelaide, it was more of a struggle for 33-year-old on a slow pitch at the SCG but he was still in control for the vast majority of his innings.

Even during the spells when the runs weren't flowing, Smith never looked like getting out.

When he did free his arms, though, the new method seemed to allow him to access the off side more easily without noticeably diminishing his great strength through the leg side.

It was only when he tried to reach his century with a flourish that he came unstuck, but only after putting Australia into a strong position.

How Smith's revised approach translates to red-ball cricket remains to be seen but on the evidence so far, there is every reason for bowlers around the world to start getting a little nervous.

