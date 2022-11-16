Close menu

Australia v England: Hosts canter to six-wicket win in first ODI in Adelaide

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments134

Travis Head and David Warner of Australia shake heads
Travis Head (left) and David Warner (right) were reunited at the top of the order after Aaron Finch's retirement from 50-over cricket
First one-day international, Adelaide Oval
England 287-9 (50 overs): Malan 134 (128); Zampa 3-55, Cummins 3-62
Australia 291-4 (46.5 overs): Warner 86 (84), Smith 80* (78), Head 69 (57); Willey 2-51
Australia won by six wickets
Scorecard

Australia cantered to a six-wicket victory over England in the opening one-day international in Adelaide.

Chasing 288 to win, David Warner (86), Travis Head (69) and Steve Smith (80*) saw the hosts home with 19 balls left.

England made 287-9 in their 50 overs, with Dawid Malan's 134 off 128 balls anchoring the innings, as they recovered from 31-3 and 118-5.

The remaining games in the three-match series take place on Saturday and Tuesday from 03:20 GMT.

Three of England's T20 World Cup-winning side - captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan - played, while Moeen Ali, who said having to play this game four days after Sunday's triumph was "horrible", Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes sat out.

It presented opportunities for others, with opener Jason Roy returning to the fold after being left of the World Cup squad, but he was bowled by Mitchell Starc for six.

David Willey (2-51) impressed by dismissing Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle overs, to go with his unbeaten 34, while left-arm spinner Liam Dawson bowled with little reward, in taking 1-65.

Malan drags England to score

England will be concerned about their top-order struggles - they have only passed 100 for the loss of three wickets once in six games now - especially with their 50-over World Cup defence in India now less than 12 months away.

This was their highest score since Jos Buttler took over the captaincy, after a series defeat by India and draw against South Africa in the home summer, but it was anything but perfect.

They lost regular wickets, with a stand of 60 between Malan and David Willey for the eighth wicket the highest in the innings.

Malan's innings was masterful. He was back in the side after Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott opted to "rest" him for Sunday's T20 World Cup final as he recovered from a groin injury suffered in England's final Super 12 game.

He was patient until he reached his century, which came up off 107 balls.

The 35-year-old was typically strong off his legs and hip, regularly nudging and flicking into the leg side, while he slog-swept spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar for six.

It takes his ODI average to 64.71, but with the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett still to potentially come back into the squad, there is no guarantee Malan will even be on the plane to the World Cup next October, let alone in the team.

The run map shows Dawid Malan scored 134 with 4 sixes, 12 fours, 1 three, 8 twos, and 43 singles for England

Australia chase never in doubt

At the halfway point, it felt like England were slightly below par, and that proved to be the case, even without Australia being assisted by the ball skidding onto the bat under the lights.

An opening stand of 147 between Head and Warner - who were reunited at the top of the order after Aaron Finch's retirement in September - got the hosts well ahead in the chase and they never looked back.

Head, who steered a Jordan delivery out to deep square leg, and Warner, who was superbly caught by Sam Billings, were both frustrated with their dismissals, with a century waiting for both.

England were pretty lacklustre, a mixture of inexperience and only having five bowling options proving costly.

Their attack had just 101 ODI appearances between them, with Lancashire's left-arm seamer Luke Wood (0-59) making his debut, Jordan (1-49) playing in just his fourth international in this format since 2016, Dawson his first since 2018 and Olly Stone (0-50) just his fifth.

The bowlers toiled hard, restricting Australia to just 15 runs in a 29-ball period after Willey's two quick wickets, but the total they had to defend was insufficient after the rapid start Australia got off to.

With Curran, Moeen, Woakes and Rashid likely to return during this series and the injured Reece Topley, Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood still to come back, England will not panic, but individuals did miss out on the opportunity to give Buttler and Mott a headache.

'The hundred was extremely satisfying' - reaction

Player of the match, England's Dawid Malan: "To get to the T20 World Cup final and be ruled out was gutting, so to come here, prove my fitness and score a hundred was extremely satisfying.

"We were probably 30 or 40 runs short, if we're being honest.

"50 overs is probably my strongest format but it's hard to get into the team with how guys have performed the last couple of years. But if I keep doing what I'm doing, I might be part of that squad."

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Test Match Special: "It was a magnificent innings from Dawid Malan, he just kept ticking over and targeted the short boundary, he was class.

"They did well to get to that score from their position but we bowled really well. It was a good wicket all the way through really, though there was a bit of seam movement early on.

"England are always a strong team and it's nice for us to get back out there and make amends, remind ourselves we are still a very good team despite being disappointed in the T20 World Cup."

Comments

Join the conversation

139 comments

  • Comment posted by longhairrocks, today at 11:37

    The ECB really do not give a damn about the welfare of the players despite all their right-on platitudes to the contrary. The players have barely had time to recover after the World Cup and yet the ECB throws them into another series.

    • Reply posted by Oh Danny boy, today at 12:17

      Oh Danny boy replied:
      This series was agreed to as a quid pro quo after the Australians came over to play in 2020 in a COVID bubble....I think all parties would probably agree neither series should have taken place but such is the insatiable demand for televised cricket and advertising revenue.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 11:34

    Er Australia hammer England third 11 in a match no one gives a toss about.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:43

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      >Australia hammer England

      Many such cases. I can see why you would get fatigued by continually being battered.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 11:29

    I watched some of this earlier, and clear that nobody was bothered, couldn't have been more than 4000 watching.

    Pointless after the T20 WC

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 11:40

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      It did feel a bit pointless -but don’t forget we’re world champions in this format too! Time to recycle the champagne bottles and prepare for the defence of the title!

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 11:35

    The game is to soon after world Cup. Australia went out in group stage had more time and England are allowed to celebrate. But also Warner and Smith should not be playing. They cheated and should have been banned for life, this goes to any sports person who is caught cheating no 1 year or few years ban then ok to come back. What does this teach youngsters that it's OK to cheat you will still be ok

    • Reply posted by gogunners, today at 11:40

      gogunners replied:
      Lookout, Smithy & Warner coming to an Ashes show next year. I'm already looking forward to see the resumption of the Archer to Smith battle at Lords.

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 11:26

    Too much cricket makes matches like this irrelevant regardless if the result. Shame.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 11:35

      gadgyarab replied:
      Funny how when England are losing, the game is irrelevant.....

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 11:38

    It was basically a reserve side. Well done Australia but not reading too much into this result.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense Bob, today at 11:35

    Australia better than England B shock

    Move on...

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 11:39

      Jim replied:
      B? Closer to Z.

  • Comment posted by crabby, today at 11:38

    Waste of time so soon after World Cup.

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 11:30

    Ridiculous scheduling. Such a nothing series after a WC. Nothing great about a win over such a weak bowling attack

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:30

    Meh. The epitome of after the lord mayor's show.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Millichap , today at 12:02

    Irrespective of the upcoming results, what is the point of this series. If, after the T20 and before the Pakistan Test series, it had never been scheduled nobody would have said anything. An extra week to get in (heaven forbid) a 3 day warm-up game against a Pakistani XI before that test series would be more beneficial than this tread mill of “White ball” cricket

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 12:13

      131 not out replied:
      There's more sense in the test squad playing these ODIs in Australia as match practice before going to Pakistan, than the current team.

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 11:33

    A damp squib, regardless of outcome.

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 11:30

    Again, congratulations England on becoming T20 world champions for a 2nd time!!! I'm still celebrating. Hard to believe it was only 4 days ago?? BBC seemed happy that England were losing this game with some of the words they were using in the headline throughout the day....

    • Reply posted by oa81, today at 11:48

      oa81 replied:
      The BBC is always seemingly happy when England lose - whatever the sport

  • Comment posted by Jon from Billy, today at 11:38

    Pleased for Malan. Other that that this is a pretty pointless encounter. Particularly with the timing and the B-team bowling attack England put out.

    • Reply posted by notgoingout-reprise, today at 11:48

      notgoingout-reprise replied:
      Rather a C team I would wager.

  • Comment posted by Ayrz96, today at 11:31

    To be expected to be honest - players who haven't played in a while and coming off the highs of the weekend. Would've just liked to see a bit better application with the bat from some of that top order

  • Comment posted by MC082, today at 11:28

    I'm sure we will bounce back but it feels like a reflection of the contempt the ECB have shown for professional 50 over cricket in England.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:31

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Errr we hold the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 11:54

    Very predictable and totally pointless!
    England pick their second or third best side with the exceptions of Malan, Willey and Buttler.
    Where were Mooen Ali, Rashid, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Root, Livingstone, Brook etc.
    I know some are off to Pakistan soon but whoever thought of the schedule needs shooting.

    • Reply posted by HarrierMart, today at 12:07

      HarrierMart replied:
      Where were the guys who just won the World Cup? Probably having a few extra earned days off

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 11:46

    Well at least Malan can take something out of the game if no one else can .

    • Reply posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 12:08

      Takinsumpositives replied:
      He is desperately holding his hand up to be considered for red ball, but no-one in England setup seems to notice since he was moved to back of the class?

  • Comment posted by micksumo, today at 11:40

    Good opportunity for some of the fringe players but cricket starting to feel like football and overload.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 12:08

    And why is Jason Roy any where near the team. Jobs for the boys again. Put him and the rest of us out of misery and drop him for good.

    Why was Hales not selected ?

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 12:11

      131 not out replied:
      No idea Roy dropped for lack of form, replaced by Hales for T20 who has some form then Hales dropped and Roy picked for this. What did they expect???

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC