Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Hales (left) and Ateeq Javid had been charged by the CDC over non-recent social media posts

England batter Alex Hales and ex-player Ateeq Javid have been reprimanded by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) over historic social media posts.

Hales previously apologised after a photograph showing him wearing black make-up was published last year.

Javid also apologised for a Facebook exchange with Azeem Rafiq from 2011 that contained anti-Semitic messages.

Hales was part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup on Sunday, while Javid stopped playing in 2019.

Both men admitted breaching the England and Wales Cricket Board Directive 3.3, which states: "No such person may conduct himself in a manner or do any act or omission which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.''

The CDC, which hears disciplinary cases in the professional domestic game in England and Wales, found both posts amounted to "racist and discriminatory conduct", leading both men to be reprimanded.

In October, Rafiq was also reprimanded by the ECB for the Facebook messages. He has also previously apologised for the exchange.

He was one of five former and current players reprimanded over historical social media posts.

Rafiq's former club Yorkshire and seven individuals have been charged by the CDC following claims of racism made by Rafiq, with the hearing set to start on 28 November.