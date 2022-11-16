Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland captain Laura Delany hailed the team's "fearless" display as they clinched an historic T20 series victory in Pakistan.

Opener Gaby Lewis' 46-ball 71 helped Ireland post 169 with the hosts bowled out for 133 in 18.5 overs as the tourists secured a 2-1 series triumph.

"It's great to have such a young side. There's a lot of energy. The girls are fearless," said the Ireland skipper.

"Our batting was absolutely brilliant. We really took the powerplay apart."

Lewis' fellow opener Amy Hunter scored 40 off 35 balls as their 110-run first-wicket stand laid the foundations and with Orla Prendergast chipping in with 37, the Irish women produced their best ever T20 total in clinching a first overseas series triumph.

'Record-breaking partnership'

"Amy and Gaby has a brilliant partnership. I think it's a record-breaking partnership [for Ireland]," added the Ireland captain.

"And we kept that momentum going through the whole innings.

"Gaby, Amy and Orla have been outstanding with the bat. It gives us a really good platform to build on and today we backed that up really well with the ball."

Ireland's performance was made all the more laudable by regrouping from the 3-0 one-day series defeat by the hosts in Lahore.

"We didn't adjust to the conditions quickly enough for the ODI series," added the Ireland skipper.

"It's our first year in this ICC Championship, something we worked really hard to get involved in and we always knew it was going to be a tough challenge."

Laura Delany (right) and her Ireland team-mates will face Pakistan again during next February's T20 World Cup in South Africa

Delany said the series win would be a "massive" confidence boost for the T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa in February when Pakistan will be among their group opponents.

"It's our last T20 series ahead of the World Cup and we play Pakistan in one of our group games as well so that will give us a lot of confidence.

"There are definitely areas of the game that we still want to keep improving on.

"We're looking to build on every performance and it's just great that we've ended this year on a high ahead of the World Cup in February next year."

The Ireland women were the latest international team to play in Pakistan following the resumption of tours to the country in 2019 after a 10-year gap caused by an attack on the team bus of the Sri Lanka men's side in March 2009.

Delany said the Ireland squad had "absolutely loved our time here in Lahore".

"There have been concerns around security but from our point of view, it seems as though the PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board] have gone through every effort to make us feel as comfortable as possible and we've loved our opportunity here."