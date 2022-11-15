Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Hughes played his final Championship game against neighbours Nottinghamshire in May

Derbyshire all-rounder Alex Hughes has retired from playing at the age of 31 to take up the role of analyst and support coach with the club.

Hughes made his debut in 2011 and is Derbyshire's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 60.

He scored 3,483 runs in first-class cricket, including six centuries, and claimed 140 wickets in all formats.

"Alex has been a top professional for Derbyshire and has had a great career," said external-link head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"He now becomes a key part of our coaching set-up ahead of next season, helping along our younger players with the insight of being a recent player."

Hughes, who came through Derbyshire's academy, only played one County Championship game in 2022 and two in the 50-over One-Day Cup, but made 10 appearances in the T20 Blast.

"It has always been my dream to win competitions and now I must add as much value as I can to the team in order for the players to achieve that," he said.