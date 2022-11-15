Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Billings has opted out of the IPL in order to enhance his Test chances

Cricket's congested schedule "does not allow all-format players moving forward", says England's Sam Billings.

England start a three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Australia on Thursday, four days after victory in the T20 World Cup final.

Billings, 31, who was not in the World Cup squad, has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League in order to focus on the County Championship with Kent.

"I had 18 months on the road until this year," said the wicketkeeper-batter.

"By the time I got home, I was completely burnt out."

Ben Foakes is the Test side's first-choice wicketkeeper but Billings wants to put himself in the selectors' minds should an opportunity arise - and that meant sacrificing an IPL contract.

"I think something had to give, so I'm not going to the IPL. That gives me the best chance of playing four-day cricket through the start of the summer."

Billings' comments follow England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who played in the World Cup final and is in the ODI squad, describing the fixture list as "horrible".

Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has also withdrawn from the IPL in order to rest before the Ashes and World Cup in 2023.

England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from ODIs in the summer because he felt unable to produce his best for his country playing in all three formats.

"Stokes is the prime example. If that is not a wake-up call to whoever runs the schedule it should be really, because your biggest players need to prioritise playing for England and get a bit more order," said Billings.

He also backed Somerset youngster Will Smeed, who signed a white ball-only deal with the county having never played a first-class game.

Smeed hit the first century in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix and is well placed to gain franchise contracts around the world.

"Will Smeed has made a very smart decision. His game is all around white-ball cricket," said Billings, who had been expected to be part of Kolkata Knight Riders' 2023 IPL squad.

"It's so individual and it shouldn't be talked down.

"Unless something drastically changes, I think it becomes more and more common - more so internationally.

"The schedule doesn't allow all-format players moving forward."