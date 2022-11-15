Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fast bowler Pat Cummins says he has withdrawn from the IPL to rest ahead of the Ashes and World Cup

Pat Cummins has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of the "packed" international schedule.

Cummins, 29, was set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the competition that starts on 25 March.

The Australian Test captain has also taken over his country's one-day international side after Aaron Finch's retirement.

"The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODIs for the next 12 months," he said on social media.

"I will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup."

Australia have an upcoming Test series against West Indies in November, before series against South Africa and India precede the Ashes in July 2023.

The 50-over World Cup follows in India in October 2023.

Cummins' withdrawal from the tournament comes after England all-rounder Moeen Ali described the upcoming ODI series against Australia as "horrible", with the teams having to play three matches just four days after the World Cup final.

In the summer, England Test captain Ben Stokes announced his sudden ODI retirement and said it should be a "wake-up call" to cricket's authorities.

England batter Sam Billings has also withdrawn from the IPL, saying he wants to focus on the County Championship with Kent.