Will Smeed has become a key member of Somerset's Twenty20 side after signing his first professional contract before last season

Somerset batter Will Smeed has signed a white-ball only contract extension to stay with the club until 2024.

Smeed, 21, has not played any first-class cricket yet and has only played one List A game.

The opener came through Somerset's youth ranks and its academy in 2016, and has also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Somerset County Cricket Club is my home," he told the club's website external-link .

"I've been here since I was eight years old and I've built up really good relationships here, both on and off the field. I love playing here."

Smeed has quickly established himself as a key member of Somerset's Twenty20 side, scoring 886 runs in 35 matches with a best of 98.

Earlier this year he became the first batter to score a century in The Hundred.

However, the limited-overs specialist has struggled for form in the red-ball format, averaging 15.57 in Somerset's second XI in the 2022 summer.

"I feel that my game is better suited to white-ball cricket," he added.

"I know how much our members love red-ball cricket, but unfortunately I haven't been performing how I would like to in the longer form of the game.

"The easy option would have been to carry on playing red ball and try to fit everything in and reach a certain level across all formats, but I want to try to be the best that I can be.

"To achieve this, I feel that I need to focus on excelling in one format."