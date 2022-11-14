Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia v England - three-match ODI series Venue: Adelaide, Sydney & Melbourne Dates: 17, 19 & 22 November Time: 03:20 GMT

England starting a three-match one-day international series four days after their T20 World Cup success is "horrible", says all-rounder Moeen Ali.

They beat Pakistan by five wickets to win their second T20 trophy on Sunday, and the first game against Australia starts at 03:20 GMT on Thursday.

The games kick-off the build-up to next October's 50-over World Cup, which England also hold, in India.

"Those kind of things are a shame," said Moeen, who made 19 in the final.

After England beat New Zealand to win the 2019 50-over World Cup, they had a 10-day gap before playing a Test match against Ireland at Lord's, with the Ashes against Australia starting 19 days later.

"It's been happening for a while," added Moeen, 35.

"As a group we want to enjoy and celebrate and have that time because you put so much into it as well. It's not just while the tournament is going on, there's the pre-tournament, the build-up and all that.

"Having a game in three days' time, it's horrible.

"As players we're kind of getting used to it now. But to give 100% all the time is difficult when you're playing every two, three days.

"We have to do it and while we're here we might as well do it, it would be better than going back and then having to come back out another time."

Nine of the World Cup-winning squad are staying in Australia for the series, plus travelling reserves Luke Wood and Liam Dawson are added.

Opener Jason Roy will return to the squad after being dropped for the T20 World Cup after a poor run of form.

Head coach Matthew Mott, who now holds three World Cup titles concurrently after leading Australia women to 50-over and 20-over glory, says the series is "not ideal".

"We always saw that series as being something that we will have to be really professional about," said Mott.

"Cricket is a funny game: we have long breaks off in the white-ball game but when we're on, we're on.

"We've got to enjoy this victory, they don't come around very often so there'll be no disguising the fact that we will enjoy this.

"But come game day, we've got to turn up and make sure we put out a great effort.

"For the white-ball team in particular, we get through those three games and then there's a long break. So that'll be the time to properly let the hair down and enjoy it but the schedule is the schedule and we've got to move with it."

England's preparation for their 50-over title defence will also see them travel to South Africa for a three-match series in January, before five and three games against New Zealand and Ireland respectively in September.