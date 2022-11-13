Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes was already an England great before securing their T20 World Cup victory on Sunday.

His performances in the 2019 World Cup final and his famous Test-winning innings at Headingley later that summer ensured that.

But in Melbourne he brought all of his experience from those occasions to the final against Pakistan to write another chapter in his brilliant career.

It did not matter what was happening at the other end, as England's slipped to 45-3 and 84-4 in pursuit of 138.

While Stokes was there England were always going to win. He reads situations while soaking up and dealing with pressure better than anyone in that team.

As I have said before, I have always found it extraordinary that people thought Stokes should not be in England's side at this World Cup.

I now hope he reverses his decision to retire from one-day internationals, allowing him to join England's bid to defend their 50-over World Cup title next year.

I know, as Test captain, he has a lot on with a home Ashes series to come next year - that is why he chose to step aside from the ODI format earlier in the summer.

He obviously has fitness issues too, largely with his left knee.

But winning a World Cup in India would be a massive achievement.

No-one should try to persuade him. Instead, left to his own devices, I hope he comes to the conclusion that he can play one more.

Overall, the best team won this World Cup.

I worried for England after the lacklustre manner in which they were beaten by Ireland in the group stage but they took all the momentum of the wins after that into the knockout stages.

When they so comprehensively beat New Zealand in a must-win match in Brisbane, I first thought 'yes, they are going to win this'.

Jos Buttler did an excellent job as captain, having clear plans but being clever enough to switch it up when the situation required.

In that win over New Zealand, against India in the semi-final and against Pakistan he bowled the right people at the right time and that is the most important part of T20 captaincy.

Credit must also go to Matthew Mott who, having been appointed white-ball coach in the summer, has now won the most recent men's T20 World Cup, plus the 20-over and 50-over women's trophies following his work with Australia's women's team.

After an unpromising start, he has turned England into T20 World Cup winners.

Sam Curran, meanwhile, has emerged as a world-class bowler, taking 13 wickets at a economy rate of just 6.52 which earned him the player of the tournament award.

I remember when I first saw him bowl on his England debut in 2018 and thought 'he's not very tall, bustles in and the ball does not come out very quickly'.

But one of my lasting memories of this World Cup will be Curran's slower ball bouncers, which time and again deceived opponents.

There is something about Curran's arm speed that makes all of his clever variations so hard to spot.

He had an outstanding tournament and should really value his award, given the quality of cricketers on show.

It was fully deserved.

'Outstanding' - Curran takes 3-12 from his four overs

What I liked most about Sunday's final was the way they celebrated on the field afterwards, many with their partners and young children.

I know fast bowler Mark Wood was devastated to miss out on the semi-final and final because of his hip injury but I saw him giving Chris Jordan a huge hug during the celebrations.

Jordan was the man who replaced him so to see that suggests a really strong team dynamic.

Moeen Ali is usually a quiet, undemonstrative player but he was leaping into people's arms and jumping into the air. I have never seen him so animated.

Again, that says a lot about how this team works.

I hope going forward a player like Harry Brook can learn from Stokes, if he is going to be one of those who takes this side on in the future.

We cannot deny that Brook has had a disappointing tournament. He is hugely talented but only managed 56 runs across five innings.

The most disappointing thing was the manner of his dismissals against Sri Lanka and in the final against Pakistan.

With the required run-rate straightforward, he twice holed out to fielders in the deep when he could have steered England home.

I know T20 cricket is more aggressive but you have to read a situation.

Brook has a good eye, hits the ball hard but you still have to have nouse to understand you do not have to hit big shots all of the time.

Stokes showed on both occasions how to win games of cricket.

It doesn't matter if you are playing in a T20 or a timeless Test. You have to play the situation.

Brook has to be more savvy and hopefully he has learned that during this World Cup. He is one of the players in this squad now heading to Pakistan for the three-match Test series which starts on 1 December.

We will be there for Test Match Special commentary too.

Stokes will take over the reigns again as captain after his thrilling start to life as Test skipper in the summer.

It promises to be an intriguing series as Stokes, alongside coach Brendon McCullum, looks to continue this wave of optimism in English men's cricket.

Jonathan Agnew was speaking to BBC Sport's Matthew Henry.