T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan to win pulsating final in Melbourne

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at the MCG

Men's T20 World Cup final, Melbourne
Pakistan 137-8 (20 overs): Masood 38 (28); Curran 3-12, Rashid 2-22
England 138-5 (19 overs): Stokes 52* (49); Rauf 2-23
England won by five wickets
England beat Pakistan by five wickets in a pulsating final in Melbourne to win the Men's T20 World Cup for a second time.

Chasing 138 in front of a febrile Pakistan-supporting crowd, they fell to 45-3 and 84-4 amid electric fast bowling.

But, under intense pressure at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Ben Stokes wrote himself further into the folklore of English cricket by ending on 52 not out.

He was there at the end, as he was in the 2019 50-over World Cup final three years ago, as this current white-ball side provided another of English cricket's greatest wins.

As the equation tightened, Stokes capitalised on a cruel injury to Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Afridi and took England to victory with six balls to spare.

The win, thanks in large part to a superb bowling performance from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid, means England become the first team to hold the men's 20 and 50-over world titles.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:45

    Well done England, a lot of humble pie will need to be served on here regarding Buttler being captain I think!

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 11:48

      Hello replied:
      Superb effort well done England 20 and 50 over world champions!

  • Comment posted by TheMightyBoro, today at 11:46

    ben stokes will get loads of praise but sam curran and dilly rashid were brilliant, what a team. A fearless England side to be proud of!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Sam Curran should be player of the tournament

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 11:46

    T20 World Cup winners - got a nice ring to it.

    Great to win it in Australia as well.

    • Reply posted by BalancedView, today at 11:49

      BalancedView replied:
      Limited over Kings sounds even better

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, today at 11:46

    Brilliant England - white ball kings

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Brilliant Stokes, Brilliant Curran. Brilliant England

  • Comment posted by pedrodelafiesta, today at 11:46

    Thats why you have Ben Stokes in your team. Well done England and Wales.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Will the whole of Wales be celebrating as well

  • Comment posted by 3point141592653589793238462643383279, today at 11:47

    I don't like cricket!
    I love it!

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, today at 11:47

    Beat probably the three best teams in the competition, comfortably

    Pak
    Ind
    NZ

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 11:45

    Fantastic, Kings of white ball cricket

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Shaheen Shah Afridi injury changed the whole direction of the match

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 11:48

    What a time to be alive!! World Champions in two formats simultaneously. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    Commiserations to Pakistan and their fans. They made us work hard for that win. Maybe would have been a more tense finish if Shaheen wasn't injured.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Shaheen Shah Afridi injury changed the whole course of the match

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 11:45

    Ben stokes is the most clutch cricket player of all time the man for the big occasions

    • Reply posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 11:49

      SheikhMohammed replied:
      Apart from 2016 when he bowled 4 balls in the slot, all went for 6 and we lost a World Cup we should have won?

  • Comment posted by westham, today at 11:47

    Stokes concretes his legend even more,(if that’s possible)

    • Reply posted by Bazza84, today at 11:49

      Bazza84 replied:
      Surely has to be in the running for best English cricketers ever now, if not the frontrunner.

  • Comment posted by David F, today at 11:46

    100% deserved. Simple as that

  • Comment posted by jimjam, today at 11:46

    Everybody north of the border read it and weep - ENGLAND ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:48

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Bit weird. No need to be a sore winner.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:45

    Brilliant, always Stokes 😀

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 11:47

    Stokes shouldn’t be in the side??? Get on and grovel you utter utter clowns.

    • Reply posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 11:51

      SheikhMohammed replied:
      He’s perfect for that situation, but had we needed 30 more then I’m not so sure.

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 11:46

    Ben Stokes...
    What can we say that's not been said before.
    Incredible nerve, composure and talent.
    Absolutely superb

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 11:46

    Congratulations from Scotland, brilliant performance.👍

  • Comment posted by Dbow, today at 11:48

    Credit to Pakistans bowling attack to build that amount of pressure.
    Ben Stokes is the man of the moment though.

  • Comment posted by ADKL, today at 11:50

    I’m a Pakistan supporter living in Malaysia… congratulations to England. It was a good game and a worthy final, even though it looked like England would run away with it at the mid-point…
    Congrats to both teams and well done to England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰👍👍👍

  • Comment posted by Chief, today at 11:49

    To all those doubters....

    That's why Stokes was in the squad
    That's why Stokes was in the team
    Big Game Player

