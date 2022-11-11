Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wood required two elbow operations during the summer

ICC Men's T20 World Cup final: Pakistan v England Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

England bowler Mark Wood is struggling to be fit for Sunday's T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Wood, 32, missed Thursday's semi-final win over India with a right hip injury.

He has been the fastest bowler in the tournament and took nine wickets in four matches in the group stage as a crucial part of England's attack.

"I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn't bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England," Wood said.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Pace for Radio podcast, he added: "I couldn't get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game - I don't know if I'll be able to.

"The team did really well last game - if the captain desperately needs me and I'm fit enough then I'll put my name in the hat like everyone else."

Wood, who has bowled the quickest delivery at the tournament, at 96.15mph against New Zealand, also broke the record for the fastest spell in white-ball cricket, averaging 92.6mph across his four overs against Afghanistan.

It is understood batter Dawid Malan, who missed the 10-wicket victory over India with a groin injury is also unlikely to be fit.

On Friday England coach Matthew Mott told the BBC "there isn't a lot of time for them" but added "I would like to maintain a bit of hope".

Wood, who missed the entire summer with an elbow injury, also took six wickets in two matches when England won an away series against Pakistan 4-3 in September and October.

His injury is also of concern given he is a member of England's Test squad for the series in Pakistan, which starts on 1 December.

His ability to bowl at high pace is seen as vital, given the slow, low surfaces in Pakistan.

Fellow England bowler and co-host Tymal Mills revealed on the podcast the pair had to complete a 300m trip for breakfast from their team hotel in Adelaide on an electric scooter, because Wood was struggling to walk.