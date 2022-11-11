Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Twelve days ago England's T20 World Cup campaign was hanging by a thread.

Defeat by Ireland plus a washout against Australia left them on the brink, and when Australia had Ireland 25-5 chasing 180 things were looking bleak.

A huge win for the hosts would have put them in the box seat for qualification but instead England's unlikely saviour was Ireland batter Lorcan Tucker whose 71 not out ensured Australia's margin of victory was comfortable rather than crushing.

Bowler Chris Woakes watched on, fist pumping in his hotel room, as Tucker struck boundary after boundary. Other England players watched the game together in the hotel bar.

That Tucker knock was one of the crucial moments in England's recovery to reach Sunday's World Cup final against Pakistan.

The tour that brought a team together

But the start of England's turnaround began much earlier.

After Jos Buttler took over as captain and Matthew Mott brought in as coach, England were comfortably beaten by both India and South Africa in Twenty20 series last summer and looked a shadow of the side which had largely dominated white-ball cricket over the previous four years under former captain Eoin Morgan.

But in September England travelled to Pakistan for a historic tour of seven T20s. On paper it looked like an unnecessarily long tour which would have little impact on a World Cup challenge in polar-opposite conditions in Australia.

It proved to be anything but for a white-ball side that had taken a back seat in recent months, with Ben Stokes' Test team the priority.

"Because we were locked up in a hotel and couldn't go out there was a lot more bonding," said Moeen Ali, who captained England in the 4-3 series victory while an injured Buttler watched from the sidelines.

"It was almost like when Morgs took over and everyone new came in.

"It was a little bit like that sort of feeling, where it was a new start and people were buying into the way we were talking and what we wanted."

Buttler grows as a leader

Following in Morgan's footsteps was always going to be difficult for Buttler. England's former skipper had led England to the 50-over World Cup title in 2019 and become a powerful figurehead at the top of the English game.

Morgan has rooms hanging on his every word while Buttler is quieter, more softly spoken. Throughout the World Cup Buttler has spoken regularly with the media, often with a hint of wariness.

He is rarely one to provide the headline.

On the field, though, Buttler has grown as a captain. The crucial win over New Zealand in the group stage was a masterclass in the tactics of white-ball captaincy, bowlers juggled to perfection.

Against India in the semi-final it is was Buttler who was adamant he wanted to chase amid differing opinions elsewhere. Buttler's call was vindicated in stunning style with a dominant 10-wicket win.

"What Jos has been very good at is making sure it's his team now," said all-rounder Ben Stokes, one of a number of players who have spoken about Buttler's increased influence.

"It could have been seen as that we're still trying to live in the Eoin Morgan era but very quickly Jos said this is a new team, under new management, new leadership."

Moeen has also taken on a greater role, becoming England's right-hand man on the field to discuss tactics or offer support to the bowlers

"They have acknowledged all of the great work that has been done in this white-ball team in the past under Morgan and the previous regime but want to build on that and keep looking forward," said batting consultant Mike Hussey.

Morgan has been in Australia throughout the tournament working as a television pundit. He is even a godparent to one of Buttler's children, the pair living three streets apart in the UK.

It is understood, however, rather than lean on his former captain, Buttler has kept his distance, keen to do things his way.

Recalls pay off

Some of Buttler's biggest decisions came in the lead up to the tournament.

With Jonny Bairstow injured and Jason Roy in a terrible run of form, Buttler opted to recall Alex Hales, the opener dropped and then left in the international wilderness under Morgan.

Hales has responded by being England's leading run-scorer, hitting 86 not out in the semi-final against India.

Ben Stokes was brought back in too, despite having not played in the T20 side for 18 months.

Before England's opening match in Perth, Buttler sat Stokes down for a "five-to-10 minute chat" about what he wanted from him in the side.

"It just made it really clear to understand the way in which I can affect the game," Stokes said.

Stokes' batting returns have been mixed, the highlight his 42 not out to see England over the line against Sri Lanka.

But with the ball he has exceeded expectation as the most economical of England's seamers.

It was also the talismanic all-rounder who spoke in the dressing room after Buttler and Mott following the shock defeat by Ireland.

A relaxed camp

Buttler was said to be seething when he spoke to the players after that loss, telling his team-mates it "should hurt".

England have otherwise run a relaxed camp with training sessions optional, something that has become the norm this year in the one-day team and Stokes and Brendon McCullum's Test side.

Many players have spent days off on the golf course while others who have their families with them in Australia have been seen at aquariums or the beach.

"What I was pleased with was there wasn't an overreaction to the Ireland game," coach Matthew Mott said.

"Internally we were frustrated and disappointed that we didn't get the win, but there was no finger pointing."

Since then England have effectively won three knockout matches in a row. Win another and they will be world champions.