Sunday's final is a repeat of the famous 1992 50-over World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

ICC Men's T20 World Cup final: Pakistan v England Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Men's T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan on Sunday will be shown live on Channel 4.

Sky has agreed a deal with its fellow broadcaster to make the match available on free-to-air television, with Channel 4 showing Sky Sports' coverage.

England reached the final by beating India by 10 wickets on Thursday, while Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in Wednesday's semi-final.

Both sides are attempting to win their second Men's T20 world title.

The match, which starts at 08:00 GMT, is also a repeat of the 1992 50-over World Cup final at the same venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which Pakistan won.

There will also be live ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of the final available on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

The BBC Sport website and app will have live text commentary and in-play video clips available to UK users.

How to follow England in other World Cups this weekend

England face hosts New Zealand in the final of the women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday, with kick-off at 06:30.

There is commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, while you can also follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

In the men's Rugby League World Cup semi-finals, England face Samoa on Saturday, with kick-off at 14:30.

That match is live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online, while there is also live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra and a live text including highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

The semi-final of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup between England and Wales on Sunday will be shown live from 14:00 on BBC Two, BBC Red Button BBC iPlayer and online.

There will also be live text commentary on the the BBC Sport website and app.