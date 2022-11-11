Close menu

England women in West Indies 2022

England's Sophia Dunkley in action against West Indies

December

4 1st ODI, Antigua (d/n) (18:00 GMT)

6 2nd ODI, Antigua (d/n) (18:00 GMT)

9 3rd ODI, Antigua (d/n) (18:00 GMT)

11 1st Twenty20 international, Antigua (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

14 2nd Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

17 3rd Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

18 4th Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

22 5th Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

