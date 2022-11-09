Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Ghulam Fatima claimed five Irish wickets in Lahore

Third women's ODI: Pakistan v Ireland Ireland 225 (49.5 overs): Paul 65, Hunter 41; Fatima 5-34 Pakistan 226-5 (47.1 overs): Shamas 72, Maroof 57; Richardson 2-45 Pakistan won by five wickets Full scorecard

Pakistan complete a 3-0 series clean sweep over Ireland with another dominant five-wicket win over their visitors in Lahore.

The hosts chased down their target of 226 with 17 balls to spare after Ireland opted to bat first.

Leg spinner Ghulam Fatima took 5-34 to stifle Ireland, although they did post their highest total of the series.

Leah Paul (65) led the way as they reached 225 all out, but Pakistan eased to their target in the 48th over.

Ireland started brightly with the ball as Jane Maguire removed Sidra Ameen for the first time in the series for just 10 runs, after the opener had tormented the Irish in the previous two matches with unbeaten scores of 176 and 91.

Sadaf Shamas, making her ODI debut in the series with Ireland, was Pakistan's highest scorer with 72 but was stumped by Mary Waldron from Eimear Richardson's delivery.

Captain Bismah Maroof also passed the half-century mark for Pakistan before being dismissed by Rachel Delaney for 57.

The sides will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Lahore to round out Ireland's trip to Pakistan. The first T20 takes place on Saturday at 05:00 GMT.