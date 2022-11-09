Close menu

T20 World Cup: Pakistan stun New Zealand to reach final

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, Sydney
New Zealand 152-4 (20 overs): Mitchell 53* (35), Williamson 46 (42); Shaheen 2-24
Pakistan 153-3 (19.1 overs): Rizwan 57 (43), Babar 53 (42)
Pakistan won by seven wickets
Pakistan reached the Men's T20 World Cup final after a thunderous seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Sydney.

Chasing 153 to win, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries in an opening stand of 105 to tee up a stunning victory.

Shan Masood hit the winning runs with five balls to spare to send the Pakistan fans wild at an electric SCG.

Daryl Mitchell had earlier hit an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand recovered from 49-3 to post 152-4.

Pakistan will now play England or India - who meet on Thursday - in Sunday's final in Melbourne.

It continues a stunning comeback for Pakistan, who were on the brink of elimination after losing to rivals India and then Zimbabwe in their first two matches of the tournament.

They needed a shock defeat of South Africa by the Netherlands to keep their hopes alive, but they are now just one match away from a second T20 World Cup triumph.

Pakistan hoping to emulate the class of 92

Pakistan made an awful start to this tournament but now seem to have almost unstoppable momentum as they look to repeat their success in the 1992 50-over World Cup in Australia.

They made a terrible start to that competition too, losing their first three group matches, but a dramatic revival - including a semi-final win over New Zealand - carried them to victory over England in the final.

There seems to be a similar sense of destiny here as they ride the crest of a wave fuelled by their boisterous, passionate support, who once against gathered in great numbers.

They blew New Zealand away largely thanks to a wonderful start with the bat by Babar and Rizwan, who have struggled for fluency this tournament but finally fired when it mattered.

A brutal opening assault lifted them to 55-0 after the powerplay and when they reached 87-0 at the halfway stage, the Kiwi players looked stunned.

Babar was eventually dismissed when he looked to heave Boult for six but instead holed out to Mitchell at long-on, but his 53 from 42 balls was more than he has scored in five previous innings at this World Cup combined.

Two more late wickets, including that of Rizwan for 57 from 43 balls, briefly had Pakistan nerves fluttering, but Masood saw them over the line to complete a comprehensive victory.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by daviep, today at 11:49

    Am at work so just seen the result. Huge congratulations to Pakistan, but am not surprised. I have backed NZ to win every single short from tournament going, including this one, and never yet collected. I hate to say it but think they are in the 'choker' category ! But well done Pakistan - complete entertainers !.

  • Comment posted by czarcastic, today at 11:48

    Time for a bit of revenge..but first let's sort out cocky Kohli..

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 11:48

    Congrats to pakistan, but jeez they have had a fair bit of luck to get into the final. Prob should have been out in the group stages, but south africa choked against the netherlands! Should be a good final whoever they face!

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 11:47

    Well done Pakistan - they looked up for it from the very start and it was a tidy fielding performance from them as well.

    They showed New Zealand, who were awful in the field, how to take catches.

    England or India - whoever goes through shouldn’t take them lightly on this performance. They look like they really want to capitalise on the luck they got to get out of the group.

    Roll on tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 11:47

    People always say that south africa are the chokers but new zealand definitely run them close for that title!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:46

    Pakistan should be thankful to the Netherlands for beating South Africa as without their amazing performance then Pakistan would not have reached the semi finals

  • Comment posted by U20908521, today at 11:45

    Pakistan may just go on win it now. Unstoppable force when they get into it.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 11:44

    Not sure whether they stunned NZ, but they certainly had the measure of them, and quite comfortably really. For too long in the NZ innings they were happy to plod along at a rate of around 6 per over, thinking just about keeping the scoreboard ticking over. They needed to hit bigger and quicker to post a challenging target on that wicket.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Pakistan getting out Allen and Conway early and then getting the dangerman Phillips out killed New Zealands momentum

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 11:43

    That's cricket for you, well that t20 cricket for you.

    From 99.99% getting out of the tournament now into the final.

    No Pak didn't stun NZ as for the headline.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So miracles can happen in sport then

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:43

    Well done to Pakistan have returned from the depths of despair after losing their first two games of the tournament to reaching the final and on the verge of winning another World Cup in Australia

  • Comment posted by Liverpool4life, today at 11:41

    WOW WOW WOW !!!!

  • Comment posted by Jerry Hatrick, today at 11:41

    Well deserved win. Dreadful reviews by NZ whose reputation for fair play has been tarnished by that clearly dropped Buttler catch claimed by Williamson. Imagine the reaction if that had been an Aussie. Nobody cheats until they do.

  • Comment posted by the peoples champion , today at 11:40

    As an England supporter you have just got to love Pakistan cricket they win when shouldn’t and lose when they should win

    Unpredictable, unfathomable and a downright mystery at times ( who can forget their World Cup win ) they have produce some incredible players

    But most of all they entertain and their supporters are incredible

    You just got to love them 💙

  • Comment posted by Heidi, today at 11:40

    Oh no, oh no oh no... as an England fan( hoping/expecting us to be in the final)...this is bringing back post traumatic memories of WC final 1992 vs Pakistan....:(

    • Reply posted by Kryten27, today at 11:45

      Kryten27 replied:
      A bit melodramatic isn't it?

  • Comment posted by Amit R, today at 11:39

    Well played Pakistan! Any world cup (football or cricket) seems to be won by the team which peaks at the right time with a bit of luck and Pakistan seems to have done just that

  • Comment posted by manchester, today at 11:39

    Brilliant Brilliant

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      New Zealand always seem to be serial chokers at these World Cups

  • Comment posted by Zaqi, today at 11:39

    Great win for Pakistan. 30 years later at the MCG against England again?
    Either way looking forward to the final

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Could it happen again where Pakistan wins another World Cup at the same venue where they won their first

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:38

    And yet again the pressure gets to New Zealand when they have got a chance of finally winning a World Cup

  • Comment posted by Outonbails, today at 11:38

    Had to turn the volume down many times...why do they persist

