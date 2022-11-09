Close menu

T20 World Cup: England beat India to storm into World Cup final

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at the Adelaide Oval

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, Adelaide
India 168-6 (20 overs): Hardik 63 (33), Kohli 50 (40); Jordan 3-43
England 170-0 (16 overs): Buttler 80* (49), Hales 86* (47)
England won by 10 wickets
England stormed into the Men's T20 World Cup final with a sensational 10-wicket demolition of India at the Adelaide Oval.

Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales overcame a feverish India-supporting atmosphere and chased 169 without the loss of a wicket.

They romped home with a massive 24 balls to spare to set up a final against Pakistan on Sunday and seal one of England's greatest white-ball wins.

Hales ended 86 not out from 47 and Buttler unbeaten on 80 from 49, the England skipper clinching the match with the pair's 10th six.

Earlier, England's bowlers had restricted India well before Hardik Pandya's 63 from 33 balls powered his side to what had looked a testing score.

But Hales, recalled after more than three years in the international wilderness, gave England a rapid start and Buttler continued the onslaught.

It denies the tournament what would have been a mouth-watering India-Pakistan finale, instead ensuring a repeat of the famous 1992 50-over World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

England roar into Sunday's final

This was supposed to be the night India joined their great rivals in what would have been one of the great sporting finals.

A frenzied crowd was expectant but by the end, a small pocket of England fans were jubilant, the quietened India supporters drifting away.

England's bowling effort, without Mark Wood because of injury and up against India's batting line-up of superstars, was tidy and disciplined, until they were knocked off course by Hardik's late blitz.

The batting was simply stunning.

The imperious Buttler settled any nerves by taking three fours from the first over before he and Hales dispatched both pace and spin in seemingly effortless fashion.

As the final majestic strike cleared the fielder and boundary at long-on, Buttler whipped off his helmet and roared with delight.

A campaign that was floundering after defeat by Ireland two weeks ago could still end in glory.

Pakistan, who have produced their own remarkable recovery to reach the showpiece, were beaten 4-3 by England in a seven-match T20 series in their own backyard last month.

Hales repays all faith

Eleven overs into the chase India's ragged fielders looked beaten, the ball repeatedly travelling to, or over, the boundary rope.

Buttler was dropped on 66 at mid-off by Suryakumar Yadav, with the ball ricocheting off his body and beyond Virat Kohli for four, but by then the contest was over.

Having opted to chase on a used pitch, Hales and Buttler took on Adelaide's short square boundaries to race along consistently at 10 runs per over.

They took 63 from the powerplay - a clear contrast to India's 38-1 - and did not look back.

This was Hales' greatest night in his England career, a career that looked over when he was unceremoniously dropped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup before being recalled for this tournament after the injury to Jonny Bairstow.

He slog-swept spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin and cleanly struck the pace bowlers back over their head for seven sixes.

After a quick start, Buttler settled into the supporting role before unleashing his ramps and power strokes in a canter to the finish line.

Bowlers restrict before Hardik's onslaught

England, who were missing the wicket-taking threat of Wood's searing pace, were excellent in restricting India in the early stages.

Chris Woakes got one to rise off a length and take KL Rahul's edge in the second over, Rohit Sharma was caught at deep mid-wicket off Wood's replacement Chris Jordan for 27 off 28 balls and when dangerman Yadav holed out at deep point off Adil Rashid for 14, India were 75-3 in the 12th over.

Kohli's first boundary was a glorious drive for six over extra cover but the former captain was unable to find top gear, Rashid particularly effective through the middle with a four-over spell that cost only 20.

Hardik hit back-to-back sixes off Jordan - one a short ball pummelled over mid-wicket and the next a full ball sensationally flicked off his pads - before helping take 22 from the penultimate over bowled by Sam Curran.

Eighty runs came from the last seven overs and 47 from the final three but in truth had Hardik added another 30, it would not have been enough.

503 comments

  • Comment posted by BSG, today at 11:15

    Indian fan. Congratulations to England.

    We got smashed today - England on top in all aspects of the game.

    1992 all over again - England vs Pakistan final.

    Good luck to both teams - loads of tickets now available for the final (lol).

    • Reply posted by PinkyPonk, today at 11:22

      PinkyPonk replied:
      What a wonderful cricket comment. Gracious in defeat, complimenting opponents.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 11:14

    India just experienced a Halestorm!

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 11:21

      in5wknaa replied:
      Very humbling for the Indians who weren't just taught how to play cricket but also how to behave on a cricket pitch

      Quite simply it was the greatest batting performance in world cup t20 history

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 11:17

    Absolutely fantastic, well done England.
    What a World Cup. Australia out, India thrashed.
    What makes it even sweeter is the way Kohli wagged his finger at Alex Hales for trying to take a run to him. Who does he think he is.

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 11:12

    England take a bow that was awesome, absolutely hammered a world class Indian side. Hales and Butler batted like Gods. Bring on Pakistan!

    • Reply posted by ExChief, today at 11:17

      ExChief replied:
      Pakistan will be fearful.....and we beat them in a mini series on the way!

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 11:16

    Brutal from England. Just the one criticism, both openers were so good they did each other out of a hundred. Sloppy. 😁

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So hard to score a hundred in this tournament

  • Comment posted by Beebfan, today at 11:12

    Brutally destroyed India, and it was nice to see the two fellas everyone has been moaning about Jordan and Woakes with the ball both contributing wickets.

    Alex Hales welcome back.

    • Reply posted by Beebfan, today at 11:25

      Beebfan replied:
      Should add that Rashid was once again outstanding - as he has been for the past several games. Going for 20 on this track was god-level control for a spin bowler.

  • Comment posted by Buzz Lightyear, today at 11:14

    Brutal.
    A world class Indian side was made to look ordinary.
    Well played.

    • Reply posted by erum waheed, today at 11:20

      erum waheed replied:
      Worse than ordinary ! Their bowling looked wholly impotent. The best thing is it will shut up that chauvinistic element of Indian support forever !

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 11:12

    I didn't fancy us to chase 169 but that was a staggering performance from Buttler and Hales and redemption for Hales 😃

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Remember when most people said that Alex Hales should not be opening for England and they should play Phil Salt instead. I wonder what they are thinking now

  • Comment posted by Phineas Foggiest, today at 11:17

    All Chris Jordan does is help his team win matches. Comes on as a sub and takes key catches, then when he gets a start he takes three wickets. I’d always want him in my side.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I would rather Mark Wood was in the team

  • Comment posted by Enda Veneara, today at 11:15

    Great performance by Rashid too.
    Peaking at the right time?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:34

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And gets to play against his parents country

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 11:14

    Adelaide Massacre. Winning by 10 wickets with 4 over to spare in a 20/20 game! Cricket's coming home.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:29

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Thats was Indias worst bowling performance i have seen in a long time. The amount of times they were bowling pies to England was incredible

  • Comment posted by ss, today at 11:14

    Suprised India didn't start mankading. Played boys, take a walk kohli lad. Look forward to England Pakistan - quality outfit with quality fans

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 11:34

      Desi786 replied:
      Toothless bowling from India cost them. Its exposed with quality batting from England.

  • Comment posted by Red Prayer Mat, today at 11:17

    Annihilation ! Drop the excuses. Applaud an Awesome England. Respect. That was a superlative performance. Hale Force, Rash da Man, Captain Marvel etc ❤️👏🏽👊🏽💪🏽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 11:39

      Andy replied:
      Universe Jos???

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 11:14

    It's not the winning. It's the taking apart.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Virat Kohli does not agree with you

  • Comment posted by Buttershaw Joe, today at 11:14

    Was that really England. Far too easy and stress free.

    Incredible!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:25

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well played guys. England bowled and batted well in the both powerplays. And Jos and Alex produced a maginficent batting performance

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:25

    It would be great if they live streamed it on a free to air channel.

    • Reply posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 11:37

      Dame Celia Molestrangler replied:
      I believe that Sky will be showing it free on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Elmo, today at 11:24

    For sale, 9 England cricket bats, immaculate condition.

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 11:21

    A win would have been enough, but to do so in such a wonderful, overwhelming manner is just fantastic

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 11:40

      Desi786 replied:
      And silencing the crowd in first two overs of batting. Indian bowlers have no answers.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 11:18

    Yes Alex Hales! Pure, brilliant aggression. He has been the point of difference ever since his return after the good form in The Hundre.

    As for India, the problem is with the openers. They kept leaving Kohli and Surya too much to do and were found out eventually.

    Roll on Sunday. I wasn’t even born in ‘92 but I hear it was a great final at the MCG. Let’s hope it delivers again!

    Come on England!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      There were people who wanted Hales to be dropped early on in the tournament

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 11:17

    GET IN THERE BOYS!!!!! Absolutely SMASHED them up

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 11:45

      Desi786 replied:
      And leaving India wondering what hit them.

