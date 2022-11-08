Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Malan helped Middlesex win promotion to Division One of the County Championship this season

Middlesex have re-signed South African all-rounder Pieter Malan for 2023.

The 33-year-old joined the club midway through this year and went on to score 594 first-class and List A runs.

The right-hander has over 19,000 career runs to his name and has played three Tests for his country, having made his debut in 2020.

"We are thrilled that Pieter will be returning to Middlesex for the 2023 season," said Middlesex head of performance cricket Alan Coleman.

"He brings not only a huge amount of quality and experience to the side, but also a real drive, passion, and commitment to succeed.

"He works extremely hard at his game and is the ideal role model for our younger players to play alongside and learn from."