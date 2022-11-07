England will travel to the West Indies in December

England will play three one-day internationals and five international T20s against the West Indies in Antigua and Barbados in December.

The ODIs in Antigua will form part of the ICC Women's Championship, in which England are without a win following their 3-0 home defeat by India.

The Tour runs from 4-22 December.

"We're happy to be able to release the schedule for the tour of the West Indies," said Jonathan Finch, director of England Women's cricket.

"It's always a great place to visit and with a new head coach soon to come on board it's the beginning of a new cycle for this team.

"The West Indies series sees our first overseas round of the ICC Women's Championship and it's key we get some points on the board. The tour also plays an important role in preparing for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup early next year."

England are set to have married couple Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt in their squad. Homosexuality remains illegal in Barbados, while a law criminalising same-sex acts between consenting adults in Antigua and Barbuda was only declared unconstitutional in July.

England travelled to play Pakistan in Malaysia, where homosexuality is also illegal, shortly after Sciver and Brunt announced their engagement in 2019.

The England & Wales Cricket Board has not commented on the laws in Barbados, but is understood to have no concerns about the safety and happiness of the England players to take part in the tour.

Full schedule

Sunday, 4 December: First ODI - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (14:00 local time/18:00 GMT)

Tuesday, 6 December: Second ODI - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (14:00 local time/18:00 GMT)

Friday, 9 December: Third ODI - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (14:00 local time/18:00 GMT)

Sunday, 11 December: First IT20 - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (18:00 local time/22:00 GMT)

Wednesday, 14 December: Second IT20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (18:00 local time/22:00 GMT)

Saturday, 17 December: Third IT20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (18:00 local time/22:00 GMT)

Sunday, 18 December: Fourth IT20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (18:00 local time/22:00 GMT)

Thursday, 22 December: Fifth IT20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (18:00 local time/22:00 GMT)