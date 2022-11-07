Sophia Smale is also a Wales hockey international

Teenage Welsh spin bowler Sophia Smale has taken a major step towards a professional career after winning a contract for the 2023 season.

Smale, 17, will combine her playing duties with studies at Monmouth school.

After starring in the Hundred franchise tournament, she joins all-rounder Alex Griffiths as Welsh professionals in the Western Storm squad.

"It's an amazing opportunity now there are more contracts being given out," said Smale.

"It's good to see the women's game growing,

"I'm very lucky with the perfect timing and very happy to have been given a contract, so I've got to keep working to retain that contract and push on to be the best I can be."

Smale will also line up for England Under-19s in the inaugural age-group World Cup in South Africa in January.

No female Welsh player has represented England at senior level since Steph Davies in 2007, but Smale's progress towards her long-term goal comes with an expansion in the number of domestic contracts being issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Western Storm, covering the west of England and Wales, is one of eight regional teams which will have 10 pro players funded by the ECB, in addition to England's central contract stars.

A handful of extra regionally-funded players is likely to take the total of professional female cricketers in England and Wales to more than 100.

The Western Storm squad also includes Welsh Fire player Fran Wilson, a former international batter, and Dani Gibson, who plays her county cricket for Wales.

Smale was a last-minute addition to the Oval Invincibles squad, but played a key part in their success in the Hundred.

She took the wicket of India star Smriti Mandhana in the final win over Southern Brave, adding to previous international scalps such as Alyssa Healy and Danni Wyatt.

'Best summer'

"It helped me massively and improved my game just in one month, so I'm hoping being in a full professional environment in the winter can benefit me on and off the pitch," Smale told BBC Sport Wales.

"It has happened very quickly for me, I had a ridiculous summer when I look back on it, I never thought I'd achieve all that in my first year, but I'm thankful I was given the opportunity by Dan (Helesfay, coach) at Storm and by JB (Jonathan Batty) for the Hundred.

"People put a lot of faith in me and it's crazy I've had such a blast of a season, but I can't get too far ahead of myself and there are going to be times when it's not that amazing.

"It probably will be one of the best summers I'll ever experience. I tried to channel out the crowds and focus on my bowling, I liked the atmosphere, though, and the growth in the crowds with the women's Hundred was amazing to see."

Smale comes from a cricket-loving family, with grandfather Malcolm Price having coached and been on Glamorgan's committee, while mother Ann-Marie is a current member of the county's board.

"I was about six when I started playing cricket down at Newport, my first memory was a bowl-out (competition) where you had to hit the stumps to get points and I've still got the medal," she said.

"My first game was when I was seven or eight; we were having a barbecue on my dad's birthday, my parents forgot about it, we had to rush to Monkswood and I got a hat-trick if I remember rightly.

"I was bowling left-arm seam, I thought I was rapid but I wasn't and Grandpa told me to start bowling spin. I've just gone up (the age-groups) with Wales but I've probably played more boys' cricket than girls' cricket at club level and the challenges with that benefit you so much as a player.

"Down at Newport the boys realised I was good enough to be in it, and at school I play for the boys' first team (at Monmouth) and they always back me 100%."

Smale, who turns 18 in December, will now have to combine her cricket with finishing two A-levels at Monmouth Girls School, but hopes to concentrate fully on the sport from next summer onwards with no current plans for university.

Meanwhile, she has that England Under-19 trip to South Africa in the New Year lined up, alongside fellow Wales player and namesake Seren Smale - a batter and wicket-keeper from Wrexham who is no relation despite the coincidence of their unusual surname.

The England squad is already meeting for training sessions every weekend.