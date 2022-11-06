Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sidra Amin is yet to be dismissed in the series, taking 267 runs in two matches

Second women's ODI: Pakistan v Ireland Pakistan 195-1 (32.4 overs): Amin 91*, Maroof 69*; Richardson 1-34 Ireland 194 (47.2 overs): Waldron 35, Kelly 34; Fatima 3-32, Sundhu 3-41 Pakistan won by nine wickets Full scoreboard

Pakistan outclassed Ireland to secure a nine-wicket victory and take the one-day international series with a match to spare in Lahore.

After hitting a Pakistan ODI record unbeaten 176 in Friday's series opener, Sidra Amin again impressed with an unbeaten 91.

Mary Waldron (35) and Arlene Kelly (34) top scored for Ireland, who were bowled out for 194.

The last match of the series takes place on Wednesday.

After that, Ireland will conclude their first-ever tour of Pakistan with three T20 internationals in Lahore between 12-16 November.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, Ireland lost Leah Paul in the opening over before Amy Hunter fell when she was caught by Bismah Maroof as the tourists were reduced to 43-3.

While Laura Delany and Orla Prendergast contributed 47 runs for Ireland, they were both removed by Pakistan leg spinner Ghulam Fatima before Eimear Richardson and Rachel Delaney fell to Nashra Sundhu.

Waldron and Kelly took Ireland close to 200 runs but Ireland were bowled out for 194 as Fatima Sana dismissed Cara Murray in the 48th over to cap a clinical bowling display by the hosts.

Amin and captain Maroof led the Pakistan chase as they knocked off 52 runs in the first 10 overs before Eimear Richardson dismissed Muneeba Ali for 27.

However, at 59-1 Pakistan were already well on their way and Amin and Maroof produced an unbroken 136-run partnership in a high-class batting display as the hosts got over the line with 17 overs to spare.

Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 series lead in Wednesday's match before the first of three T20 internationals on Saturday.