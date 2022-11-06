Close menu

T20 World Cup: India set up England semi-final with 71-run win over Zimbabwe

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2, Melbourne
India 186-5 (20 overs): Suryakumar 61* (25), Rahul 51 (35); Williams 2-9
Zimbabwe 115 (17.2 overs): Burl 35 (22), Raza 34 (24); Ashwin 3-22
India won by 71 runs
Scorecard; Tables

England will face India in the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday as Rohit Sharma's side secured top spot in Group Two with a bruising 71-run win over Zimbabwe.

They posted 186-5 with Suryakumar Yadav smashing a masterful 61 not out off 25 balls, to add to KL Rahul's 51.

Zimbabwe were unable to get going after losing Weseley Madhevere first ball and were bowled out for 115 in Melbourne.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule

Wednesday, 9 November (Sydney, 08:00 GMT): New Zealand v Pakistan

Thursday, 10 November (Adelaide, 08:00 GMT): India v England

India were going well, but they slipped from 87-1 to 101-4 and were in danger of posting a below-par score.

Rahul helped lay the platform, but for the second game in a row he was dismissed the ball after reaching his half-century.

However, Suryakumar stood up again, taking advantage of some questionable field settings from Zimbabwe to continually pepper the leg-side boundary with flicks and ramps as India took 79 runs from the final five overs.

The chase was tame, with the first-ball wicket rocking Zimbabwe, and their top order were never able to recover or score with any fluency against a high-quality India bowling attack.

Ryan Burl played nicely, hitting sweeps on both sides of the wicket, in his 35 off 22 balls, as did Sikandar Raza for his 34.

However, once Burl fell after 13.2 overs, Zimbabwe's tail wilted quickly as they were bowled out in 17.2 overs to slide to a heavy defeat.

They finish bottom of Group Two which means they will have to qualify for the next T20 World Cup, which is due to take place in West Indies and the United States in 2025.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 12:29

    India will panic v England and lose. The England bowlers will dominate India without a doubt!

    • Reply posted by vinayak, today at 12:33

      vinayak replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lavis, today at 12:29

    Anyone but India to win the tournament please.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 12:28

    India needs to do better in Semis than today. Especially bowling. Too many wide and no balls. Axar gave too many runs. Pant got a chance after long and threw away wicket. Ashwin got wickets but has limitations against strong side. Rohit/Pandya not in best forms. K L Rahul not consistent. Can’t always leave it to SKY and Kohli.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 12:27

    That's my Thursday morning sorted. Should be a great game between two well matched teams, in front of a packed stadium. Hopefully at least a couple of England's big hitters will be in the grove.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:12

    Would you say guys that these two teams are best in the world at this format of cricket

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 12:18

      931035 replied:
      I'd add NZ for a top three, with the next best being some way behind them.

  • Comment posted by ab, today at 12:11

    Tough Semi ...but you have to be in it to win it. England will need their A game and India slightly off to win. It could happen

    • Reply posted by tastytunes, today at 12:16

      tastytunes replied:
      If England play their A game, they win, regardless of whether India have an off day.

  • Comment posted by Haaland for president, today at 12:07

    Why are england so salty over India getting through? Nerves maybe?

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 12:24

      Desi786 replied:
      Maybe you should ask your fans..

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 12:06

    I see that the perennial chokers South Africa once again snatched defeat from the jaws of victory 😃😃 I predict India will annihilate the English and kiwis to win a thriller against Pakistan. Kiwis to win a close fought final and finally win a major tournament 🏆

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 12:12

      gcostanza replied:
      Didn't they win the 2019 WC? Oh wait . . .

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 12:05

    Prediction:
    Semi finals
    England V India
    New Zealand V South Africa

    Final
    New Zealand V India

    Champions New Zealand

    • Reply posted by Asim, today at 12:12

      Asim replied:
      you do realise its ind vs Eng and Pak vs NZ.. bit late for predictions on the semis

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 12:05

    Umpires will always favour the Indian team. All Marginal calls will go in their favour. Even if it’s not a no Ball *cough*

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 12:13

      gcostanza replied:
      Ridiculous comment given everything is pretty much umpired from TV these days.

  • Comment posted by Dipak Nambiar, today at 12:05

    India look the most undercooked of all 4 semifinalists. Unluckily, they are drawn against England, the best side (on form).
    I'm from Chennai & consider Sam Curran & Moeen Ali Chennai Super Kings boys. All the best to them (especially). But hoping for an India win.
    Let's have a great game.

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 12:18

      Ian replied:
      Nice comment Dipak. But India are a very good side and can beat anyone on their day. I'd feel a lot more confident if we could play Bairstow and a fit Jofra Archer. But Bairstow's out for a while and as for Archer, I'm beginning to wonder if he'll ever play cricket for England again. I hope so because he's brilliant on his day. But Curran performs well for us. So who knows ? I can't predict this.

  • Comment posted by Harvey Smith, today at 12:02

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Yabba, today at 12:05

      Yabba replied:
      Proof?

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 12:02

    whoever gets though to the final. monsoon weather in melbourne on sun. so will be a farce coming up. a bowl off to be crowned champions

  • Comment posted by Paul Roberts, today at 12:01

    India know that if they play to their very best they will win. England will believe they can cause an upset of course just as the mercurial Pakistan team cannot be discounted on any given day. That leaves New Zealand who are always value for money and who keep knocking at Victory door which must open eventually?

  • Comment posted by siNZ, today at 12:01

    India vs England cant pick it, should be a cracker.
    as a Kiwi well we can struggle against Pakistan, but happy its in Sydney as we have played well there at this tournament.
    I dont think we have had one super over this world cup

  • Comment posted by wt, today at 11:59

    Organisers' dream have come true.Cricket Australia will make at least 50 million pounds from just ticket selling as India and Pakistan both are in semi finals.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed, today at 11:59

    Whoever wins this semi, will win the final

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 12:29

      Desi786 replied:
      Not necessarily...

  • Comment posted by Sachinisgod, today at 11:57

    Good luck to my team India. Also Good luck to all the English, South africans, West indians, Pakistanis, Zimbabweans and English that play for England. May the best nation/collection of nations win.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 11:59

      steggsy replied:
      Thank you for that you berk.

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 11:57

    An india/pakistan final must be shown live on free to ait tv in the uk,anything less would be a scandal. IT would pull as many viewers as any involving England and in some places even more l

    • Reply posted by Hansen, today at 12:08

      Hansen replied:
      What about if England are in final ?

  • Comment posted by torridon58, today at 11:53

    Shame we can't watch on terrestrial TV in UK. Money before cricket fans again. Thank goodness for BBC Radio/Website!!

