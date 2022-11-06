Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India Date: 10 November Time: 08:00 GMT Venue: Adelaide Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup semi-final against India on Thursday.

Malan, 35, left the field after injuring his groin during England's victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday and did not bat during the run-chase.

As the only spare batter in the squad, Phil Salt is the most likely replacement.

However, England could bring in another bowling option, such as David Willey, Chris Jordan or Tymal Mills.

That would require moving away from the 'batting heavy' approach - selecting seven front line batters and all-rounders - England have favoured throughout the tournament so far.

Left-hander Malan is England's highest batter in the T20 world rankings but has not found his best form during the World Cup.

His highest score is a 35 from 37 balls in the defeat by Ireland during the group phase.

"He is a big player and has been for a number of years," vice-captain Moeen Ali told the BBC.

"He has been one of our best players. I don't know but it [Malan's injury] doesn't look great."

Salt has played 11 T20s for England and hit 88 not out - his highest score - against Pakistan in September.

That came when playing as an opener but the 26-year-old would more likely to slot into the middle order.

India secured top spot in Group 2 on Sunday by beating Zimbabwe. They have arguably been the most impressive side in the tournament but were beaten by five wickets by South Africa during the group stage.

"It doesn't get bigger and better than playing India anywhere in the world because of the crowds and they are such a big side and force in cricket," Moeen said.

"I am very excited and looking forward to it."