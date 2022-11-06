Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gunathilaka has played eight Tests, 47 one-day internationals and 46 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault while at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and denied bail at a Sydney court.

Gunathilaka, 31, was arrested shortly before 01:00 local time on Sunday morning at the team hotel.

It is alleged he sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman on Wednesday, 2 November.

The arrest came hours after Sri Lanka's final game of the World Cup - a four-wicket defeat by England on Saturday.

Gunathilaka was ruled out of the tournament with injury on 20 October but had remained with the squad in Australia.

New South Wales police say he met with the woman after communicating for a number of days on a dating app.

A Sri Lanka Cricket statement said: "Sri Lanka Cricket confirms that it was notified by the ICC [International Cricket Council] that player Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on the allegations of sexual assault of a woman in Sydney, and Mr Gunathilaka is due to appear in court tomorrow (7 November).

"SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty."