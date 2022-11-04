Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

First women's ODI: Pakistan v Ireland Pakistan 335-3 (50 overs): Amin 176, Muneeba 107; Kelly 2-62 Ireland 207 (49.3 overs): Delany 69, Prendergast 29; Dar 3-34, Fatima 2-24 Pakistan won by 128 runs Full scoreboard

Pakistan beat Ireland by 128 runs in their opening women's one-day international in Lahore.

Opener Sidra Amin hit a Pakistan ODI record unbeaten 176 and Muneeba Ali also struck a century as Pakistan posted 335-3.

Captain Laura Delany was the top Irish scorer with 69 as they fell well short.

The game went ahead after security advice following an attack on Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Thursday.

The incident, which saw former the former Pakistan cricket captain shot in the leg, occurred approximately 150km (93 miles) outside of Lahore, where three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals between the sides are taking place.

On Ireland's first-ever tour of Pakistan, the hosts elected to bat first and scored a scintillating total of 335, aided by Amin's 176 not out.

The opener's tally included 20 fours and one six, and was the highest score for a Pakistan women's player in an ODI, in a player of the match performance.

Muneeba was the first player dismissed, with Pakistan on 221, when she was caught by Arlene Kelly, while Aliya Riaz (29) and Sadaf Shamas (3) were the other host batters to fall.

In contrast to Pakistan's heavy early scoring, Ireland were 34-3 after Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul were dismissed within five balls and Amy Hunter fell in the 10th over.

Delany's innings got Ireland into three figures before Orla Prendergast was dismissed lbw by Fatima Sana, and Ireland's task became even more difficult when the captain was bowled by Nida Dar for 69.

The Irish wickets continued to fall and their innings ended with three balls remaining when Dar dismissed Jane Maguire to secure her third wicket of the match.