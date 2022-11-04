Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, England v Sri Lanka Date: 5 November Time: 08:00 GMT Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

England go into Saturday's match against Sri Lanka knowing a victory of any size will take them into the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup.

The four-run margin of Australia's win over Afghanistan on Friday means England will finish above the hosts on net run-rate if they can win in Sydney.

If they lose, Australia will progress with New Zealand to the last four.

With no new injuries, captain Jos Buttler looks set to name an unchanged England XI for the fourth match in row.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone left the field during Tuesday's win over New Zealand, leading to concerns of an ankle issue, but he is understood to have recovered well.

The impressive win over the Black Caps has resurrected a campaign that was struggling when a stuttering victory over Afghanistan was followed by a shock loss to Ireland in England's first two games.

Since flying from Brisbane on Wednesday, England's players enjoyed a day off on Thursday before training earlier on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After a tournament hampered by the weather, the forecast is set fair for Saturday's pivotal game.

For England the match, which begins at 08:00 GMT, will be a reunion with their former coach Chris Silverwood, who took charge of Sri Lanka in April after leaving England following last winter's dismal Ashes campaign.

The England squad posed for a team photo in front of the famous members pavilion at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday during training

Silverwood led Sri Lanka to a surprise victory in the Asia Cup, pipping both Pakistan and India in the 20-over competition, but his side have not hit those heights in this campaign.

They comfortably beat Ireland and Afghanistan but lost by seven wickets and 65 runs against Australia and New Zealand respectively. They also lost to Namibia in the tournament's first stage and Australia's win on Friday means they cannot reach the semi-finals.

But a used pitch in Sydney could play to their strengths as it should aid leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana - their main threats with the ball.

Hasaranga, the highest wicket-taker in the competition, is second in the T20 bowling rankings and Theekshana ninth.

"They always a tricky side and have skilful operators," England opener Alex Hales told BBC Sport.

"We are going to have to be at our best if we want to win but we are confident as a squad."

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa played down the significance of the game for Silverwood and his knowledge of the England players.

"It's just another game for him," the left-hander said.

"For us as a team, we play a lot of franchise cricket so we know all the players more, and of course Chris has spoken to us.

"It's just a normal strategy and a general plan for everyone. That's about it."