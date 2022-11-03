Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Laura Marsh took more than 200 wickets in 179 games in all formats for England in her playing career

Former England spin bowler Laura Marsh has stepped down as head coach of Sunrisers.

The 35-year-old was promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach ahead of the 2022 season following the departure of Trevor Griffin.

Marsh helped England win the 50-over World Cup and World T20 titles in 2009, and the former again in 2017.

"We are indebted to her passion and commitment," said Sunrisers regional director of cricket Danni Warren. external-link

"The experience and knowledge that Laura has brought to our group has been hugely instrumental in shaping us as a team.

"For her to take on the responsibility of head coach at a challenging time was very brave, and a role that she gave her all to."

Sunrisers did not manage a win in either the Charlotte Edwards Cup or Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy this summer.

But England all-rounder Mady Villiers, Amara Carr, Kelly Castle, Jo Gardner, Cordelia Griffith and Grace Scrivens have all signed extensions to their contracts.

Marsh, who retired in 2020 after quitting international cricket the previous year, has a coaching role with the England Under-19 team this winter.