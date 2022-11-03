Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jayden Seales is regarded as one of West Indies' most promising young fast bowlers

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has agreed to join Sussex for the first three months of the 2023 season.

The Trinidad-born 21-year-old made his Test debut against South Africa in June 2021 and has gone on to play nine Tests, taking 36 wickets.

He became the youngest bowler ever to take five wickets in a Test for the West Indies after returning figures of 5-55 against Pakistan in August 2021.

He will be able to play in both the County Championship and T20 Blast.

"As a young fast-bowler, I want to expose myself to as many different conditions and challenges as possible," Seales told the Sussex website. external-link

"I can't wait to test myself in England and hopefully contribute to a winning start for Sussex in both Championship and T20 cricket."

Sussex performance director Keith Greenfield added: "Securing a quality overseas fast/seam bowler was hugely important us for the start of next summer, particularly in Championship cricket, so to secure Jayden ahead of others is fantastic for us.

"Those who have played against him and seen him at close quarters have been impressed by his skills and appetite for bowling.

"He has certainly started impressively in Test cricket, and it is also great that he wants to play County cricket and knows how important it can be for him going forward."