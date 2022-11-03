Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Reece Topley (right) has taken 22 wickets in 22 T20 internationals

Cricket's boundary sponges are "unsafe" and there "purely for money", says England pace bowler Reece Topley.

Topley, 28, was part of England's 15-man squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup before being ruled out after tripping on a sponge during a catching drill.

The seamer ruptured ligaments in his left ankle and tore muscles around it, but is unlikely to require surgery.

"Is it safe? No. Why is it there? Purely for money," Topley told the Daily Mail external-link .

"It's not there to enhance the playing experience or broaden the game in any way."

Topley had fought his way into the side having suffered four stress fractures of the back in five years and was set to play a key role with the new ball and at the death after impressing in the past six months, taking 14 wickets in 12 games.

"People have said it's a freak accident and all I can do is point out the ankle-high boundary advertising right next to where a player stands throughout a game," Topley added.

"I don't think that really is a freak incident.

"It's happened before and it will probably happen again. People think they are fun and engaging but there's something there that doesn't facilitate anything. It can hinder you by being in your mind."

Topley explained how his studs got stuck in the plastic coating on the sponge and he sat there thinking "I'm cooked" and that he would not "be playing for at least a month".

After the incident, England Test captain Ben Stokes called the sponges "stupid" and said they "should be looked at", but white-ball captain Jos Buttler said it was an "accident" and "not a big issue".

Topley said the injury was a "minor setback" and "when it's healed, I can get back bowling in no time".

However, he said there is a "huge sense of an opportunity missed".

"I don't think as a bowler you could have a better World Cup to play in than this one," he added.

"The wickets have been pretty helpful and that's almost gone out of the game.

"I was extremely gutted. I never doubted I could contribute to England. I always thought I was worth a place in the squad but I just had to wait to get an opportunity. When that opportunity arose I felt I'd taken it and then this happened."

However he says his disappointment will be "a bit easier if the boys go on to win the trophy" because it would mean he "wasn't missed".

England are aiming to become double world champions and a win over Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 game on Saturday should see them through to the semi-finals.