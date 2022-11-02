Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All-rounder Alice Capsey, 18, was called up to the England squad for the first time in July

Teenager Alice Capsey is among six players who have been awarded their first England Women central contracts.

Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb and Issy Wong have also earned contracts for 2022-23.

Tash Farrant is among the 18 players to receive a contract from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), having regained hers in November last year.

The ECB announced a funding increase to take the number of professional women cricketers to nearly 100 last week.

The six players who have lost their contracts are Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, the retired Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson and Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Winfield-Hill has not played for England since the 50-over World Cup in March but has put in a number of strong domestic performances, including being the leading run-scorer in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

It is the first time the England Women central contracts have run from 1 November, to align with professional contracts in the women's regional game.

In addition to the 18 central contracts, the board's £3.5m funding increase for each of 2023 and 2024 will see the contracts of 10 players from each of the eight regional teams funded by the ECB.

Director of England Women's Cricket Jonathan Finch said: "Introducing six new names on to the list of contracted players is exciting and provides a new look and feel to the group.

"We have a really exciting 12 months of cricket ahead and we feel this group of players will form the foundations of our side that will take us through various bilateral series, the Women's Ashes and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup."

England Women central contracts 2022-23

Tammy Beaumont (Lightning)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds)

Alice Capsey (South East Stars)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Tash Farrant (South East Stars)

Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers)

Heather Knight (Western Storm)

Emma Lamb (Thunder)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds)

Issy Wong (Central Sparks)

Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)