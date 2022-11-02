Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2, Adelaide Zimbabwe 117 (19.2 overs): Raza 40 (24); Van Meekeren 3-29 Netherlands 120-5 (18 overs): O'Dowd 52 (46); Ngarava 2-18, Muzarabani 2-23 Netherlands won by five wickets Scorecard. . Tables

Zimbabwe are all but out of the Men's T20 World Cup after a five-wicket defeat by the Netherlands in Adelaide.

Max O'Dowd hit a composed 52 from 46 balls as the Dutch chased down their target of 118 with 12 balls to spare.

Paul van Meekeren had earlier taken 3-29 to help dismiss Zimbabwe for 117, despite Sikandar Raza's 24-ball 40.

Zimbabwe need an extraordinary set of results to reach the semi-finals, including a heavy win over India in their final Group 2 game.

They would also need other games to either be tied or washed out.

The Netherlands, who had already been eliminated, pick up their first victory of the Super 12s stage, though it is not enough to lift them off the bottom of the group.

Netherlands coast to first win

Zimbabwe, who have never reached the semi-finals of an ICC tournament, knew they had to win to realistically keep their last four hopes alive.

But after winning the toss and choosing to bat under cloudy skies, they limped to 20-3 in the powerplay and never really recovered.

All-rounder Raza continued his fine tournament with a punchy counter-attack, hitting three fours and three sixes, while Sean Williams added 28 from 23 deliveries.

But Williams' dismissal triggered a collapse, with the final six wickets falling for 49 runs and no other player reaching double figures.

"It was one of those tosses where we were split, whether to bowl or bat," said Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine. "Credit to the Netherlands for their powerplay bowling to put us under the pump.

"Raza and Williams did really well to get us back into the game but unfortunately we couldn't finish it off."

Netherlands lost Stephan Myburgh for eight early in their reply but a partnership of 73 between O'Dowd and Tom Cooper put them in command.

When O'Dowd was eventually dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani, just nine runs were needed for victory, Bas de Leede sealing the win with a thumping four back over the head of Williams.

"We came here to win some games at the Super 12s and it is good to get the ball rolling after a rocky start," said Netherlands captain Scott Edwards.

"The bowlers were sensational and Max has been sensational for the past four or five years. He rocks up at big occasions."