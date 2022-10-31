Alan Richardson: Worcestershire promote ex-seamer to head coach from his role as assistant
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Worcestershire have promoted Alan Richardson to the role of head coach from his job as assistant.
The 47-year-old replaces Alex Gidman, who stepped down as head coach last month.
Richardson, a former seam bowler who took 254 wickets in 60 first-class matches for Worcestershire as a player, joined the coaching staff at New Road in 2018.
"It's a proud moment for me to take on this role," Richardson said.
Kadeer Ali, elder brother of England all-rounder Moeen, has been promoted from his role as second XI coach to become Richardson's assistant.
The club says its search for a director of cricket remains ongoing.
More to follow.