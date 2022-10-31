Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Worcestershire have promoted Alan Richardson to the role of head coach from his job as assistant.

The 47-year-old replaces Alex Gidman, who stepped down as head coach last month.

Richardson, a former seam bowler who took 254 wickets in 60 first-class matches for Worcestershire as a player, joined the coaching staff at New Road in 2018.

"It's a proud moment for me to take on this role," Richardson said.

Kadeer Ali, elder brother of England all-rounder Moeen, has been promoted from his role as second XI coach to become Richardson's assistant.

The club says its search for a director of cricket remains ongoing.

