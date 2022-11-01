Close menu

T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at the Gabba

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Brisbane
England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45
New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33
England won by 20 runs
England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Knowing defeat would all but eliminate them, England survived under intense pressure to successfully defend 179 at the Gabba.

After being reduced to 28-2, the Black Caps looked to have swung the game in their favour when Glenn Phillips and captain Kane Williamson combined for a stand of 91 from 59 balls.

But, with 61 runs needed from 31 balls, Ben Stokes provided the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Williamson for 40 from 40 balls.

From there England impressively turned the screw - and held their nerve under a series of high catches.

In the 18th over, the increasingly dependable Sam Curran had Phillips, who was dropped on 15 by Moeen Ali, caught at long-on for 62 from 36 balls to end New Zealand's bid.

Earlier Jos Buttler, who was reprieved by a TV review of a catch on eight and dropped again on 40, hit 73 from 47 balls to lift his side to 179-6.

He put on 81 for the opening wicket with Alex Hales, who made 52 from 40 balls, and although England did not fully capitalise they go into the final round of matches with the advantage.

They will qualify for the semi-finals if they beat Sri Lanka on Saturday, as long as Australia do not beat Afghanistan a day earlier and also overturn England's significant net run-rate advantage.

The fact England's match comes 24 hours after Australia helps their cause as they will have a clear picture of any net run-rate requirements going into their final game.

Super 12s Group 1 (all teams played four games): New Zealand: five points and 2.233 net run-rate, England: five points and 0.547 net run-rate, Australia: five points and -0.3.04 net run-rate, Sri Lanka: four points and -0.457 net run-rate, Ireland: three points and -1.544 net run-rate and Afghanistan: two points and -0.718 net run-rate

England hold their nerve

The margin of victory looked relatively comfortable in the end but the night was anything but.

For a period in New Zealand's chase, on a ground where England have suffered many an Ashes heartbreak, it looked like Buttler's side were slipping to defeat.

But rather than being an Australian-supporting bearpit, the Gabba crowd was largely England supporting and those fans leapt to their feet in celebration as the late catches were taken.

Buttler played the crucial hand with the bat when it was needed most, making the most of the opportunities presented to him to reach a good total on a tiring pitch.

The bowling was an all-round effort by the seamers with Curran and Chris Woakes taking two wickets apiece and Mark Wood and Ben Stokes one.

Sri Lanka will be no pushover on Saturday in Sydney - they are the Asia Cup champions and are coached by England's former boss Chris Silverwood - but England have kept their quest alive.

Phillips' onslaught is survived

England were in control of the chase early on, after Woakes had Devon Conway caught down the leg side in the second over - Buttler taking a leaping catch to his right - and Curran deceived Finn Allen with a slower-ball bouncer to see the back of the opener before he could wreck havoc.

But next came the moment that could have ended England's World Cup.

Phillips miscued one off Adil Rashid and Moeen looked set to take the simplest of catches, only to hardly get a hand on the ball.

Phillips responded by thrashing 17 from a Rashid over, including two huge leg-side sixes. He scored a century in New Zealand's win against Sri Lanka - a man unwise to drop.

With the game slipping away, Stokes had Williamson, who was trying to lead his side in his typically measured way, caught at short third on the cut.

Five balls later, Jimmy Neesham, who took New Zealand to victory over England in last year's semi-final, pulled Mark Wood to deep mid-wicket.

In the next over Daryl Mitchell - a thorn in England's side in Test cricket earlier this year - was caught at long-on as Woakes produced a 17th over that cost only five.

Still, while Phillips remained there were always doubts but Curran removed the right-hander as he tried to clear the ropes once more to seal the contest.

Buttler capitalises on unusual New Zealand lapses

The day could have been entirely different had New Zealand taken their chances to dismiss Buttler.

Williamson was leaping at extra cover when he thought he had taken Buttler but replays showed the ball had bounced out as he hit the ground, the England captain called back having almost reached the dugout.

Although hit hard, the next chance for Mitchell was easier at deep square leg. Buttler punished that with two fours in the rest of Ferguson's over, the first smacked over Ferguson's head and the next a slower ball brilliantly swatted away.

Hales was the more aggressive of the two early on - he flat-batted Southee over long-on for the first six - as England gave themselves a platform to build from for the first time in the tournament.

New Zealand bowled cannily, however, and England did not quite get away despite promoting Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone to attack after Hales was stumped off spinner Mitchell Santner,

Santner also dismissed Moeen, caught at long-on for five, while Livingstone was bowled by Ferguson attempting a ramp - a ball after taking four with the same shot.

Buttler eventually departed run-out at the non-striker's end in the penultimate over, during which Harry Brook was caught for seven at long-on.

Stokes was pushed down the order and made only eight from seven balls as England struggled to finish strongly, something they will look to improve on.

'England were clinical' - reaction

England captain and player of the match Jos Buttler: "I said at the toss you don't become a bad team overnight. We had a bad performance but we know we've got great players in our line-up so there was still lots of confidence in the group and we left it all out there tonight.

"It is a ruthless tournament. Last year we saw South Africa go out having won four out of five games, so it can be tough to get through.

"But now we know it's all in our hands and you expect to be under pressure in World Cup cricket, that's what it's all about."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson: "Credit to the way England played. They put us under pressure from the get-go with the bat and we struggled to get the breakthroughs to change the momentum. It was a tough surface, but they played beautifully. We were in the game second half and we needed a few things to go our way but hats off to England, they were clinical."

Comments

Join the conversation

233 comments

  • Comment posted by football fan, today at 12:18

    Top Performance! Wouldn't it be funny if the Aussies failed to qualify..............

    • Reply posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 12:27

      TRENT BRIDGE MAN replied:
      I promise not to laugh if they go out. A good all round performance. If everyone performs we can win this.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 12:17

    Days, I've been waiting for a cricket HYS, so I could report on Ravi Shastri's Colemanballs:

    "The temperature tonight is falling to ten or eleven degrees. It is literally freezing."

    Anyway, well done England.

    • Reply posted by my best friend, today at 12:21

      my best friend replied:
      Genius!

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 12:21

    I would just like to say that Sean from the live text is useless and knows nothing about cricket

    • Reply posted by Comedy clown mascot mayor, today at 12:39

      Comedy clown mascot mayor replied:
      There's probably a few of us here on HYS fitting that description!

  • Comment posted by Lupa, today at 12:21

    Zero intent from Kane to fool anyone with the Buttler 'catch', come on this is NZ they don't play that way.

    • Reply posted by Shawn bbci, today at 12:45

      Shawn bbci replied:
      You're right, they don't. Remember Collingwood's part of our management and what he did not so long ago.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 12:20

    Curran was fab again

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is such an intelligent bowler dont you think

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 12:26

    The coverage seemed unreasonably negative towards England. 179 was always a good score on that wicket and NZ were never up with the rate, though they had a chance with Phillips.

    Curran and Woakes bowled well at the end. Stokes had another non-performance - why is it said he "makes things happen" every time he gets a catch or a wicket, when the other players "make things happen" far more often?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:29

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Stokes does have a huge history of making things happen to be fair. And he did get a crucial wicket at a crucial time today

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 12:25

    I think that was Buttler’s best game as captain. Good to see

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      There were some poor captaincy from Buttler early on where he could have easily put a slip fielder in when Moeen Ali was bowling the first over

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 12:31

    A good, much needed win. Solid all round, no negatives - although I can guarantee some on here will moan about something! Eng NZ final again anybody...?

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 12:35

      Bazza replied:
      Are you having a moan about the moaners?

  • Comment posted by YouCrazyDiamonds, today at 12:28

    All the teams competing in this T20 tournament will have a 'horlicks' at one time or another - and I hope the England hic against Ireland is done and dusted.
    I trust in the tactics, I trust in those with the bat, and trust in those with the ball.
    Come on England - play up and play the game!

    • Reply posted by Lupa, today at 12:32

      Lupa replied:
      Brilliant comment. Ireland did play well though!

  • Comment posted by Webby, today at 12:33

    Sam Curran is a very special cricketer. He could be England's Abbas or Vaas. Not express pace, but canny.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is such an array of tricks where he can practically bowl any ball

  • Comment posted by Daggers, today at 12:24

    One of the least 'nerve-shredding' wins I've ever seen.

    • Reply posted by Comedy clown mascot mayor, today at 12:36

      Comedy clown mascot mayor replied:
      It was about as 'nerve shredding' as Ireland's D/L win was 'stunning'!

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 12:16

    Can someone please explain ?
    Buttler "caught" by Williamson.
    Walks.
    Williamsons cheating is spotted,
    Buttler returns to the crease,why ?
    The batsmen had crossed,England should have had a run and Hales should have been on strike.

    • Reply posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 12:25

      Disgustedwimbledon replied:
      Good point.

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 12:17

    Really great bowling at the end. Even though it didn’t entirely come off, I’m glad they pushed Moeen & Livingstone up the order. Need the same intensity against Sri Lanka now.

    • Reply posted by erum waheed, today at 12:30

      erum waheed replied:
      Same thoughts here. Stokes would’ve wasted deliveries had he stayed up the order.

  • Comment posted by Comedy clown mascot mayor, today at 12:42

    Sam Curran is having a great tournament. Becoming a top player for England.

    • Reply posted by Darlington to Hull and back again, today at 13:19

      Darlington to Hull and back again replied:
      Becoming????

  • Comment posted by SEB, today at 12:21

    Well done England, back to something like their best.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 12:33

    Massive win in a seriously high pressure situation. Good decision to bat first and get the runs on the board. I think we have to forget the Ireland game completely - we know England struggle against home nations in big tournaments it's something we have to live with (roll on Wales in a few weeks). Let's get passed Sri Lanka and we have every chance

  • Comment posted by Stardust, today at 12:21

    Good win, keeps us in it.
    Buttler and Hales in the runs and Currans continued good form hopefully means we're peaking at the right time.

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 12:19

    Boy we needed that! Fingers crossed we get it done against SL. Semi's looking like a complete lottery as things stand!

    • Reply posted by MUNKSYB, today at 12:47

      MUNKSYB replied:
      Just hope for no rain on Saturday

  • Comment posted by Lupa, today at 12:20

    Was furious at the time when the Aussie game was rained off, but now I cant help but think that may end up saving our tournament. We were there for the taking after the Ireland game I think the break sorted us out

    Well played today lads against and seriously good team.

    • Reply posted by SWDC, today at 12:53

      SWDC replied:
      Why, we would now be through!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:31

    How good has Sam Curran improved as a bowler. He has become so intelligent with the way he knows which type of ball to use especially in the last five overs of a match whether to use the slower ball or speed it up and bowl a bouncer

