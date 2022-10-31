Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Watt took 3-12 in Scotland's win against the West Indies at the T20 World Cup

Derbyshire have re-signed Scotland spin bowler Mark Watt for the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old, who featured in this year's T20 World Cup for Scotland, has had two previous spells with Derbyshire, the first coming in 2019.

Last summer he took 13 wickets for the Falcons in the T20 Blast and claimed nine wickets in three County Championship appearances for the side.

"He showed at the World Cup he can trouble anyone," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur. external-link

The spinner helped Scotland shock two-time T20 world champions West Indies at the tournament in Australia, taking 3-12 in their group-stage win earlier this month.

"Mark's attention to detail is what makes him such an exciting cricketer," Arthur added.

"He's always taking notes and is meticulous in his preparation for matches, that's something which will be key for us in all formats next season."