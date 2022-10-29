Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Sydney New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 all out (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 New Zealand won by 65 runs Scorecard . Tables

Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney.

The Black Caps were struggling at 15-3 before Phillips' stunning counter-attack helped them post 167-7.

Phillips was dropped on 12 and 45 as Sri Lanka were made to rue a sloppy performance in the field.

Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult then took 4-13 as Sri Lanka slumped to 102 all out in the final over.

The win keeps unbeaten New Zealand comfortably top of the Group 1 table, with Sri Lanka in fifth.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, New Zealand were quickly in trouble as they lost both openers and their captain Kane Williamson within the first four overs.

But a fourth-wicket partnership of 84 between Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, who made 22, rebuilt the innings.

Phillips attacked from the outset despite the early wickets, reaching his half-century from 39 balls before capitalising at the death as New Zealand scored 54 from the last four overs.

Phillips' century is the second of the World Cup so far after Rilee Rossouw's 109 against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Both teams play their next fixtures on Tuesday, with New Zealand taking on England and Sri Lanka facing Afghanistan.