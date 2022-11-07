Players at the Professional Cricketers' Association Futures Conference at St George's Park

It is a strange truth that professional athletes retire twice. Once from playing and once from whatever comes next.

Even in a world of lucrative franchise deals and more professional opportunities for women, almost all cricketers will need a second career after they hang up their spikes.

To consider what that might be is difficult when most of your energy is concentrated on being the best player you can - it's hard to think of your future job when you're wondering why you keep edging to first slip or how you can stop your slower ball ending as a full toss.

On a chilly day at St George's Park in Burton, a band of current players gathered at a Futures Conference laid on by the Professional Cricketers' Association to explore what life after cricket might look like for them.

With not a tracksuit in sight - you had to look closely to identify them as pro cricketers - the group formed a large cross-section of the game. The likes of grizzled Lancashire pace bowler Tom Bailey alongside rising Worcestershire star George Scrimshaw. An all-time great in Katherine Brunt and Scotland international wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce. Gloucestershire pair James Bracey and David Payne, who have both played for England's men in the past two years.

"To set yourself up for life you have to play for England for a long period of time, along with playing franchise leagues and earning big money," said Payne.

"Everyone is trying to reach that level, but very few people manage it. You really have to have an eye on what you are going to do when you finish playing."

For 31-year-old Payne, the birth of his daughter in May of last year brought a "terrifying" new perspective to his post-cricket profession.

"As soon as you are holding this little human being you know you need to look after for a long time, you start to think so differently," said the left-arm seamer.

"How am I going to support this child for however long it needs? I'm still hoping to play for however many years, but it becomes a lot more real when you have a family."

Thinking about a career is something that the sportingly untalented among us might consider in our teens or early twenties. For a cricketer, it was probably never a decision. Just keep taking wickets or scoring runs and a job will follow. That job, though, has a shelf life.

"You can be as good as you want, but there is a cap on how long you can play," said 25-year-old Bracey. "There are at least 25 years of working life after it. If you are going to do something for that amount of time, you want to be passionate about it, have the skills and do well in it."

An obvious move would be into coaching or the media, but there are a limited number of jobs in both. Not every player is suited, either.

"A lot of players think it will be an easy transition. I certainly did," said Bracey, who played two Tests against New Zealand in 2021.

"But, actually, the way cricket is developing, going into coaching or the media is so much more advanced. To be a coach, having played 150 games is not enough to get a gig. You have to be really passionate about it, qualify, show a philosophy or point of difference.

"So many people want to do it. You have to excel at it rather than just be a good cricketer."

In contemplating a move away from the game, a cricketer might think their first career has not given the transferable skills to a get a 'real' job. How can fast bowling help in finance, or slip catching in social work?

Part of the PCA conference was to show players they have already acquired skills that are attractive to the job market without knowing it: discipline, teamwork, the ability to be coached, leadership.

For England World Cup winner Georgia Elwiss, it was the opportunity to hone the idea of owning a coffee shop in her native Wolverhampton.

"I only drink good coffee, then I thought there's no good coffee shops in Wolverhampton, so I'm going to make one," said the 31-year-old.

"I don't know a huge amount about the business side - that's something I'm going to have to work really hard at - but I do know how to make good coffee and I think I know how to talk to people.

"It's scary, but at the same time something that really excites me."

Coincidentally, the conference came on the day that it was confirmed Elwiss had lost her central contract with England, a move she had already begun to prepare for.

A product of the pre-professional era, Elwiss is used to having an eye on life outside cricket and can at least ease herself out of the international game with contracts for regional side Southern Vipers and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

In the background Dash Coffee, named after her dachshund Flo, will be born.

"Cricket is a part of my life that I will always be really be proud of, but I don't want to be just known as a cricketer," she said.

"The idea is there. I'm doing as much as I can behind the scenes so that when I do finish I can crack on.

"Give me two years and I'll serve you a flat white."