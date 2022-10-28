Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Only Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen scored more Championship runs than Haseeb Hameed in 2022

Nottinghamshire and England opener Haseeb Hameed has signed a new two-year deal ahead of the club's return to County Championship Division One.

The 25-year-old scored 1,235 runs, including four centuries, as Notts won the Division two title this summer.

He also contributed 309 runs at an average of 51.80 when captaining the side in the 50-over One-Day Cup.

"I feel like my game has developed to the point where last season I played better than ever," he said.

"Those results wouldn't be possible without those who have stood by my side and helped me, but also the culture around the club in general, which has allowed me to thrive in a relaxed, yet focused environment."

He added: "I have always said I want to be a multi-format player, and to lead from the front through performances in the Royal London Cup was really pleasing, too.

"I enjoyed the chance to captain the side, and I am grateful for the way the lads got behind me in what was a good campaign for us."

Hameed began his career with Lancashire but joined Notts ahead of the 2020 season.

He has played 10 Tests for England, the most recent in Sydney during last winter's Ashes tour of Australia, and scored 439 runs, with a highest score of 82 on debut against India six years ago.

"It's great news that he's extended his contract. He is a great role model for others at the club in the way he goes about his business, and he will play a huge role in the team moving forward," said head coach Peter Moores.

"I think his performances have been a real indicator of his mental strength and resilience.

"Over the course of the season, he adjusted and adapted his game to make him more fluent at the crease, putting real pressure on bowlers from ball one."