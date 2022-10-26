Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Craig Miles took 11 wickets in seven County Championship games in 2022, with a best of 4-85

Warwickshire fast bowler Craig Miles has signed a new two-year contract extension at Edgbaston.

The 28-year-old had one year left on his existing deal, meaning the fresh terms will keep him with Warwickshire until the end of the 2025 season.

Miles, who joined from Gloucestershire in 2018, has taken 114 wickets in 61 games across all formats for the Bears.

"I have loved every minute and I can't wait to build on our recent successes over the next three years," Miles said.

Miles was part of the Bears squad that won the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy double in 2021, taking 5-28 against Lancashire in the final of the latter.