Ireland's hopes of reaching the semi-finals are still alive with three Group 1 games remaining

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Afghanistan v Ireland Date: 28 October Time: 05:00 BST Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Ireland have moved past their famous T20 World Cup win over England and turned their attentions to finding further success in the competition, says assistant coach Gary Wilson.

Afghanistan await a buoyant Ireland on Friday, just two days on from their stunning five-run win over the much-fancied English.

"We are very focused on the rest of the competition now," Wilson said on Thursday.

"Yesterday's gone."

Having lost their opening Super 12 fixture against Sri Lanka, a second defeat would have effectively ended Ireland's hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.

However the inspired victory dragged them back into contention and struck a considerable blow to the hopes of England, who now like Ireland know they cannot afford another loss from their three remaining games.

"To be honest, we're not looking too far ahead of the game tomorrow," Wilson continued.

"And let's see what happens and where we sit after that game."

Ireland now return to the MCG on Friday to face Afghanistan - the only team without a win in Group 1 - having claimed a 3-2 T20 series win over them in Belfast in August.

"We have played against them a huge amount of times before. So we've got our plans," said Wilson.

"We've played a lot against Afghanistan in the past. So as I said, we're under no illusions how good a side they are.

"I think every team that gets to the Super 12 in the World Cup is going to be a tough challenge and Afghanistan are no different.

"Well, because we play against them a lot, we know them very well. It's always a good series. It's always a tough encounter. Usually the matches are pretty close, and we'll be expecting no different."