Harry Finch has helped Kent win two limited-overs titles in the past two years

Batter Harry Finch has signed a two-year contract with Kent.

The 27-year-old - who had a short spell with the club this year as part of their One-Day Cup squad - will stay at Canterbury until 2024.

He first moved to Kent in 2021 and helped them win the T20 Blast last year before being part of the side that won this year's One-Day Cup.

"To win a trophy and now sign permanently has topped off a special couple of months," Finch said.

"It's personally been a challenging couple of years for me trying to get back in the game, so for Kent to give me this opportunity, I feel very grateful and honoured.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm looking forward to helping the club win matches and more trophies."

Finch made 52 in Kent's One-Day Cup semi-final win over Lancashire and hit four not out in the final as Kent beat Lancashire by 21 runs to win their first 50-over title since 1978.

"Harry has made a really positive impact whenever he has had the opportunity to play for us and he fully deserves the chance to join the club on a full-time contract," said Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton.

"He is a mature and enthusiastic character who has the ability to bat anywhere from one to seven in the order, in all formats of the game.''