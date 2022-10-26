Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wade did not bat in Australia's most recent match against Sri Lanka and was out for two against New Zealand

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, England v Australia Date: 28 October Time: 09:00 BST Venue: MCG Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid-19 the day before their crucial match against England in the Men's T20 World Cup.

With Wade, 34, the only keeper in the Australia squad, it raises the prospect of David Warner or Glenn Maxwell taking the gloves.

Wade, though, is hopeful of playing and rules allow those who test positive during this tournament to feature.

It is the second case in the Australia camp this week.

Spinner Adam Zampa returned a positive test on Tuesday and was left out of the XI for Australia's win over Sri Lanka after displaying minor symptoms.

Wade's symptoms are understood to be mild. As it stands he is expected to be available, although he will be assessed by medical staff on Friday in case his condition deteriorates.

Earlier in the tournament, George Dockrell played for Ireland in a match against Sri Lanka having tested positive for Covid-19.

The International Cricket Council's tournament regulations say "the Biosafety Advisory Group (BSAG) will be the final arbiter as to the Covid status of any player and his consequential availability to participate in a match".

In almost all cases the player would be allowed to play.

Wade has been the only wicketkeeper in Australia's squad since reserve Josh Inglis was ruled out with a freak hand injury and all-rounder Cameron Green was called up in his place.

When captain Aaron Finch was asked at the time who would keep wicket if Wade was injured he said Warner was the most likely, although Maxwell was doing wicketkeeping drills in training on Thursday.

Warner once filled in as keeper in a Test against Pakistan in 2014 after an injury to Brad Haddin but has never started an international as the designated gloveman.

Finch has been mooted as another option, or bowler Mitchell Starc, who would have to take the gloves around bowling his overs.

Friday's match is crucial in Group 1 with both England and Australia having already lost one of their two games so far.

Another defeat for either side would mean they were all but eliminated.