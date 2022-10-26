Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luke Hollman has taken 80 wickets in 63 matches across all formats for Middlesex

Middlesex all-rounder Luke Hollman has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of 2024.

The 22-year-old developed through the Middlesex academy to become a first-team regular over the past three years.

This summer he scored 518 runs at an average of 34 and took 19 wickets with his leg spin to help Middlesex to County Championship promotion.

"I've been in the system since the age of nine so to extend my stay is a real honour," Hollman told the club website.

"We've built a team environment over the past 12 months and now we're ready to reach new heights."

Middlesex head of men's performance Alan Coleman added: "Luke is an extremely talented young cricketer and we are excited to see how his game develops."