England have stood on this precipice before.

In 2019, group-stage defeats by Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia left the pre-World Cup favourites staring over the edge before they manoeuvred their way to the 50-over title on a sunny Sunday at Lord's three weeks later.

This time they have just 48 hours to find their path because a mis-step against Australia on Friday will effectively mean their T20 World Cup dream is over after just seven days.

Things change quickly in sport.

After Saturday's convincing, albeit not perfect, win over Afghanistan, which followed commanding warm-up victories over Australia in their own back yard and a series win in Pakistan, England were rolling with the momentum of a boulder pushed down a hill.

They had become real contenders, after a summer which saw them lose Twenty20 series against India and South Africa.

But as Ireland's pocket of supporters sang in the Melbourne gloom on Wednesday, a five-run loss to the near neighbours confirmed by the shaking of hands as rain fell, England's side no longer looked so formidable.

First-choice seamers leaking runs. A scratchy top order struggling for fluency. Ben Stokes looking like a man who, funnily enough, has hardly played a T20 international in 18 months.

All issues borne out of England having had to select a squad of convenience, rather than one perfectly sculpted to take on the world.

Alex Hales, whose place is coming under threat after a third single-figure score in his last five innings in Australia, is opening because of Jason Roy's collapse in form and Jonny Bairstow's misfortune on the golf course.

Stokes would not be opening the bowling were it not for injuries to Jofra Archer and Reece Topley, but that role also means England cannot drop the all-rounder, despite his poor batting form in the pivotal number four slot.

Stokes' struggles would be easier to deal with if number three Dawid Malan, so dominant against Australia earlier this month, did not appear to now be using a bat without a middle.

The defeat by Ireland is when the issues were laid bare but the signs were there against Afghanistan too in slipping to 97-5 in their chase.

England have lifelines they can cling to.

While not perfect their line-up is packed with match winners, although the two batters seemingly in the best place, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali, are currently having to solve crises rather than inflict them.

And the volatile nature of T20 cricket means a match-winning knock could easily be thrashed by one of those currently out of form.

Important, too, is the state of their rivals in Group 1.

Holders Australia were thrashed by New Zealand in the opening game of their own World Cup and were faltering against Sri Lanka until Marcus Stoinis suddenly combined tree-trunk arms with the eye of Don Bradman.

Previous winners have afforded a slip up - Australia were crushed by England a year ago in the United Arab Emirates and came back to win the title.

England won the T20 world title in 2010 despite losing to West Indies in the group stage, and could have gone out were it not for a wash-out against Ireland.

But most of all, Stokes, Buttler and many of the others in this England team have been here before.

Buttler called on his team to summon those memories of 2019 to turn it around.

"There are a lot of experienced cricketers in our dressing room who would have been set back at certain times in their career - whether it be the 2019 World Cup, a franchise tournament or before in international cricket," he said.

"So certainly guys who understand how to deal with the emotions of great disappointment like today, have to deal with it.

"There's no point trying to hide away from the feelings you have.

"You've got to deal with those very quickly, get over it and look forward to the Australia game."

A crowd upwards of 70,000 is expected on Friday. Last Saturday the Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed one of its greatest nights as India beat Pakistan in an ear-splitting atmosphere created by more than 90,000 fans.

This will be another occasion to remember.

If England lose and go on to exit before the semi-finals, it would mean this heralded white-ball side has only won one trophy from three attempts in four years.

That would feel like a waste.

Crucially, though, England are not done yet.

Defeat by Ireland leaves them staring over the edge, but all hope is not lost.