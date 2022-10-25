Close menu

T20 World Cup: England stunned by Ireland as rain results in five-run defeat

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at the MCG

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Melbourne
Ireland 157 (20 overs): Balbirnie 62 (47); Livingstone 3-17, Wood 3-34
England 105-5 (14.3 overs): Malan 35 (37); Little 2-16
Ireland won by five runs (DLS method)
England suffered a major upset in the Men's T20 World Cup as an inspired Ireland and rain seriously dented their title hopes in Melbourne.

After a surprisingly meek performance in pursuit of 158, England, one of the tournament favourites, were 105-5 in the 15th over when rain arrived.

With England five runs behind the required rate, Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was called off soon after.

The result does not end England's hopes of progressing from Group 1 but it leaves them likely needing to beat Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their remaining games to go through.

After slipping to 86-5, the rain arrived just as Moeen Ali had begun to wrestle some momentum back for England by striking 12 in three balls.

But it proved too little too late, England left ruing their top-order collapse before they return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for what is now a crucial match against Australia on Friday at 09:00 BST.

England upset by Ireland again

The timing of the rain was unfortunate - one more ball and a Moeen six would have taken his side ahead of the score required.

England, though, can have few complaints. Their performance was below-par with both bat and ball.

Ireland have done this before, famously they beat England in Bangalore in the 50-over World Cup of 2011, but they are the second-lowest ranked team left in this competition.

England's tactics with the bat were curious.

Having lost captain Jos Buttler for a duck to the second ball of the chase, they struggled to find any timing - hitting only eight boundaries in 87 balls.

With the required rate up around 10 runs per over, they looked to take on the long MCG boundaries with Harry Brook caught off the spin of George Dockrell on the mid-wicket fence.

All of this came after they managed to peg their opponents back following a wayward start in which they allowed the men in green to race to 102-1 after 12 overs.

England inflicted a collapse of 9-54 to dismiss Ireland in the final over, giving them what looked a manageable chase, but now their hopes of a second T20 world title are in real jeopardy.

Friday's encounter against Australia, who lost to New Zealand in their opener before beating Sri Lanka, is now effectively a knockout game.

Most batters struggle in Melbourne

Buttler pointed to the first 10 overs of the match as the reason for the defeat while admitting they were still favourites at halfway.

He was caught behind driving left-armer Josh Little, who then had Alex Hales caught at short fine leg when the opener skied a pull shot.

Ben Stokes' struggles continued as he made six from eight balls before being bowled by an inswinger from Fionn Hand.

Dawid Malan's innings summed up England's stodginess. He lasted 37 balls for his 35 but rarely timed a ball in that knock.

Ireland bowled accurately throughout, showing England the way, and capitalised on swing and seam brought to life by rain before the game.

Only Moeen found his rhythm - he had 24 from 12 balls when the rain came, including the innings' one six when launching leg-spinner Gareth Delany down the ground.

England lay blame at poor start

In those first 10 overs, which were interrupted by another shower, England offered Ireland far too much width and were put to the sword.

After the early loss of Paul Stirling, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie, who made a superb 62 off 47, and Lorcan Tucker put on 82 together - Chris Woakes in particular punished, conceding 41 from three wayward overs.

Tucker brilliantly ramped Woakes off the stumps over short fine leg and hit a glorious drive off Sam Curran over the mid-on rope.

"The first 10 overs we were a bit flat, we lacked intensity," said England fast bowler Mark Wood. "We weren't at our best."

It took a stroke of fortune to break the stand, Tucker run out at the non-striker's end when Balbirnie's push was glanced onto the stumps by the hands of bowler Adil Rashid.

Wood took three wickets for 3-34, bouncing out Stirling and Curtis Campher with his searing pace. Only spinner Liam Livingstone, who took 3-17, Stokes and Rashid were able to stem the scoring.

Curran closed out the innings with two late wickets, bowling both Barry McCarthy and Hand, but his three overs still cost 31.

'Amazing and emotional' - reaction

England bowler Mark Wood, speaking to Test Match Special: "In T20 cricket, if you don't play well then you can get punished. It doesn't have to be the number one team in the world, it can be any team. We were off, they were on and they deserved to win.

"The first 10 overs with the ball, we weren't at our best. I'm pretty angry and disappointed in myself. On that wicket, I could have bowled much better. If I look solely at myself, I could have been a lot more consistent and not given away as many four balls.

"Australia is now a massive game but we didn't deserve to win here."

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie: "It's amazing and it's emotional because we've never played a game of cricket here.

"To come here and play the tournament favourites, with so many big names, and put on a show in front of friends and family and so many people around the world is very satisfying. To do this at one of the most amazing cricket grounds in the world is pretty special."

England captain Jos Buttler: "Especially in the first 10 overs with the ball we were poor. We were a long way short of where we needed to be and we let Ireland get away from us.

"This result has put a lot of pressure on us now but it's as big as it can get now to get us up for it, Australia v England at the MCG."

