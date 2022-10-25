England Lions newcomer Jack Carson broke through for Sussex in 2020, taking 15 wickets as he shone in the Bob Willis Trophy

Sussex bowler Jack Carson says he almost did not answer a call telling him about his England Lions selection.

Youngster Carson was initially suspicious when the England and Wales Cricket Board contacted him.

"I was lying in bed on Saturday when I got a call from an unknown number," the 21-year-old told BBC Radio Sussex.

"I thought it was somebody trying to sell me insurance or something like that. I almost didn't pick up because I didn't have the number."

He added: "I picked it up and it was the ECB with some good news. It was just a casual phone call. I was buzzing straightaway."

The uplifting news was an unexpected reward after a testing time for the spinner, who has played three times for Sussex since returning in September following almost a year out with a knee injury.

The prodigy from Waringstown - a Northern Irish village known as a cricketing hotbed - suffered a patellar tendon problem that required surgery in Sweden and a trying amount of patience during gym rehabilitation sessions.

"Tendons are quite temperamental and sometimes it's hard to know what's going on," said Carson.

"I didn't have much cricket this season - certainly not as much as I'd have liked - so my focus was solely on playing at the end of the season with Sussex.

"I was trying to get in the gym and get fully fit again. Selection wasn't really on my radar."

Sussex's leading wicket-taker in last season's County Championship is now looking ahead to the United Arab Emirates in November, when he will be boosted by the presence of three of his Sussex teammates in the squad.

Opener Tom Haines has also been added to the squad for the first time, while Ollie Robinson is involved as part of his preparations for England's Test series against Pakistan in December, and Jofra Archer will use the opportunity to continue his own comeback from injury.

"Getting the kits and the bags is always the best part," said Carson. "It's class - you see the three lions on it. My mates and my brothers have their eyes on a few pieces when the tour is done.

"Being from Ireland, it's a little bit different - but the Test team you watched when I was growing up was England. You supported England in The Ashes and I remember going to watch them at Edgbaston and Old Trafford.

"It is a special moment to see the three lions on the kit and think: 'I haven't bought this - it is mine'."