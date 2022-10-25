Close menu

T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis leads Australia to victory against Sri Lanka

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments5

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Perth
Sri Lanka 157-6 (20 overs): Nissanka 40 (45), Asalanka 38* (25)
Australia 158-3 (16.3 overs): Stoinis 59* (18)
Australia won by seven wickets
Scorecard. Tables

Marcus Stoinis hit a magnificent unbeaten half-century as Australia bounced back from their opening defeat at the Men's T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Stoinis smashed 59 from 18 balls as Australia reached their target with 21 balls to spare in Perth.

Charith Asalanka earlier hit 40 from 45 balls as Sri Lanka scraped to 157-6.

The win eases the pressure on holders Australia, who went into the game bottom of Group One in the Super 12s.

It moves them up to fourth before their crucial meeting with England in Melbourne on Friday (09:00 BST).

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan at the same venue earlier on the same day (05:00).

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 15:51

    Great innings by Stoinis. Absolutely smashed it around. Finch on the other hand was scratching around looking lost

  • Comment posted by Hannibal, today at 15:50

    I suspect the England bowlers may be harder to hit in the same manner. Nonetheless, good win for Australia.

  • Comment posted by mm2edsea, today at 15:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Captain Serious, today at 15:48

    Not a bad knock on your home ground.

    I thought that was going to be a lot tighter than it ended up being, all credit to Stoinis for proving me wrong.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 15:45

    A good win for Aus. They start slow and should qualify for SFs. The Ind v Pak game was amazing cricket drama. Hope we get more matches like that

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC