Close menu

T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis leads Australia to victory against Sri Lanka

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments49

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Perth
Sri Lanka 157-6 (20 overs): Nissanka 40 (45), Asalanka 38* (25)
Australia 158-3 (16.3 overs): Stoinis 59* (18)
Australia won by seven wickets
Scorecard. Tables

Marcus Stoinis hit the second-fastest half-century in the Men's T20 World Cup as Australia bounced back from their opening defeat with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Stoinis smashed 59 from 18 balls as Australia reached their target with 21 balls to spare in Perth.

Charith Asalanka earlier hit 40 from 45 balls as Sri Lanka scraped to 157-6.

The win eases the pressure on holders Australia, who went into the game bottom of Group One in the Super 12s.

It moves them up to fourth before their crucial meeting with England in Melbourne on Friday (09:00 BST).

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan at the same venue earlier on the same day (05:00).

Stoinis powers Australia home

Australia went into this match under pressure after their 89-run defeat by New Zealand left them with little room for error, even at this early stage of the tournament.

They not only needed to win but do so convincingly to improve their poor net run rate, while a second defeat would have made it extremely difficult for them to qualify for the semi-finals.

The match was in the balance when Stoinis strolled to the crease in the 13th over, with Australia 97-3 and just eight runs ahead of Sri Lanka's score at the same stage.

But a brutal display of power hitting hauled the hosts over the line, with his knock featuring four fours and six sixes in just 22 minutes.

"It was a pretty special innings," said Australia captain Aaron Finch. "To come out with that intent is the main thing, when you come out with that presence it is one of main things in T20 cricket and with his power, that makes him pretty hard to stop."

Finch had earlier won the toss and opted to chase for the sixth game in a row - despite failing to win any of their previous five.

But after being smashed for 200 by New Zealand on Saturday, Australia began with much more intent, removing the dangerous Kusal Mendis for five in the second over.

David Warner also took a superb diving catch at long-off to remove Dhananjaya de Silva just as he was looking to accelerate and leave Sri Lanka flagging on 75-2 in the 12th over.

Their attempts to up the scoring rate lead to some rash decision-making, including an awful mix-up between Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka that saw Nissanka run out for four.

Sri Lanka were struggling on 120-6 before a spirited rearguard effort from Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne, including 31 from the final two overs.

Australia made a tentative start to the chase, failing to score a boundary in the powerplay for the first time in their T20 international history as they limped to 33-1.

But Sri Lanka's spinners, so often their strength, wilted in the middle overs. Wanindu Hasaranga was subjected to some particularly brutal treatment, ending with figures of 0-53 from three overs.

Glenn Maxwell, who hit 23 off 12, and Mitchell Marsh, who added 18 off 17, were the main beneficiaries, before Stoinis' remarkable hitting saw Australia home.

"We were five out of 10 today," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. "We started well but in the middle overs we didn't get going so we would have missed around 15 or 20 runs.

"It was tough with the new ball. It was in the latter part of the game Australia played really well."

Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 16:59

    Fantastic knock from Stoinis, that ball will be as flat as a pancake after his innings.

    Fridays tie is looking mouthwatering.

  • Comment posted by oldhouse , today at 16:51

    Finch loves batting against England so don't write him off yet.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 16:48

    This Aussie team have awakened and likely to destroy all opponents hereon in, including England.

    • Reply posted by Steve J, today at 16:59

      Steve J replied:
      They'e just as fragile as always. I won't write them off, but I'm not bigging them up just yet either.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 16:47

    When a batsman as powerful as Stoinis has his eye in and is timing the ball so sweetly, it's hard to bowl against.
    By contrast, I don't think Finch connected cleanly once.
    Good for the tournament to see Australia win, but SL are a decent team and could be a threat to both England and NZ.

    • Reply posted by splendidsparrow, today at 16:51

      splendidsparrow replied:
      England and NZ will demolish them!

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 16:47

    Stoinis - the ultimate flat track bully. Runs against lesser sides, but out of his depth against the big boys

  • Comment posted by siNZ, today at 16:39

    The week link is still their captain, they are not out of it yet but I am praying they loose to Eng.
    If they do win against Eng and NZ loose , that will make things interesting. although you cant count out an upset.

    • Reply posted by REBEL to my core, today at 16:50

      REBEL to my core replied:
      Lose, just the one OH - O.

  • Comment posted by Leeds4eva, today at 16:32

    Hasaranga the T20I No 3 bowler - dont make me laugh. All he served up was help yourself pie after pie after pie. It wasnt as tho the Aussies smashed his good balls cos he didnt bowl any - very poor today.

    • Reply posted by splendidsparrow, today at 16:43

      splendidsparrow replied:
      He’s overrated!

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 16:26

    Stoinis stoned the Lankans to signal to the world that the Aussies are a formidable force to repeat.

    • Reply posted by BASTY NASTARD, today at 16:38

      BASTY NASTARD replied:
      It was like he was batting against his own bowling.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 16:23

    Well.... at least the Aussies have now used up all of their luck for the tournament!!!

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 16:16

    Moments of worry for Aus in that game. The result looks like a bit of a tubbing but I wouldnt have said so myself, was closer than scorecard suggests. Touch and go whether they qualify

    • Reply posted by splendidsparrow, today at 16:54

      splendidsparrow replied:
      The Lankans had butter fingers!

  • Comment posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 16:12

    A good game. Australia will struggle to make the semi's though.

  • Comment posted by jimsmith, today at 16:08

    At the risk of sounding like a little Englander I find the Aussie commentators pretty unbearable when their side is on top.

    • Reply posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 16:13

      Rum_n_Milk replied:
      So true. Just part of their nature. When they are second best they whine & look for excuses.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 16:07

    Still not good enough on the run rate front.
    Oz could win the last 3 games and still lose out on run rate,
    Lose to England and there out.

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 16:06

    Australia v England will be interesting and say a lot about credentials to win the world cup.

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 16:05

    It's feast or famine with Australia in this tournament - I'm hoping for the latter on Friday v England.

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 16:05

    Well played Aussies. See, you can win without using sandpaper 😀

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 16:51

      in5wknaa replied:
      They couldn’t win with it

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 16:04

    Astoinishing performance Marcus.

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 16:34

      Loadsamoney replied:
      See what you did there 👍

  • Comment posted by doosra dosa, today at 16:01

    England will battered like fish n chips on Friday by oz and Ireland will give them a run for their money tomorrow at 5 am,tune in

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 16:05

      saddletramp replied:
      Yawn,is that the Oz team that got battered by NZ last week ?

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 16:00

    Well played Stoinis, but Finch needs to come in at number 11

    • Reply posted by oldhouse , today at 16:49

      oldhouse replied:
      Will he drop himself?

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 15:59

    Disappointed with Sri Lanka where was the life threatening bowling at the aussies

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC