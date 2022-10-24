Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Green scored 148 runs for Somerset in the T20 Blast during the 2022 season

Somerset all-rounder Ben Green has signed a 12-month contract extension to stay at the club until the end of 2024.

Green, 25, joined the Somerset academy in 2013 and made his first-team debut three years later.

The right-arm batter and bowler has scored more than 1,000 runs and taken 50 wickets.

He was Somerset's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast this year and was named the club's white-ball player of the season.

"Over the last few years we have all seen Ben's development really accelerate and he is working hard to become a genuine multi-format all-rounder," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"We have also been impressed with the leadership attributes that he has demonstrated, and we have seen real growth within this area since undertaking the responsibilities of leading the Royal London Cup squad."