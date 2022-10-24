Sean Williams was run out after colliding with Wesley Madhevere in the middle of the pitch

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2, Hobart Zimbabwe 79-5 (9 overs): Madhevere 35* (18); Ngidi 2-20 South Africa 51-0 (3 overs): De Kock 47* (18) No result; both teams awarded one point Scorecard . Tables

A frantic Super 12s encounter between South Africa and Zimbabwe in the Men's T20 World Cup ended in bizarre fashion when the match was finally abandoned because of rain.

After persistent yet light rain in Hobart reduced the game to nine overs a side, Zimbabwe made 79-5, with Wesley Madhevere smashing an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls.

Quinton de Kock smacked 23 off the first over of the reply, before a short delay a ball later, with South Africa's target then reduced to 64 off seven overs, but heavier rain returned.

Umpires Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough allowed play to continue initially, but pace bowler Richard Ngarava slipped and injured his thigh in his follow through, before Zimbabwe opted to bowl only spin to protect their seamers.

Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva also slipped as he moved down the leg-side, prompting spinner Sikandar Raza to say: "We may as bowl underarm or we won't have 11 players for the next game."

With South Africa on 51-0 off three overs, spinner Sean Williams was set to bowl, but put his arm out in protest. The umpires then decided to go off and subsequently end the game.

South Africa had reached the total they would have needed off the minimum five overs required to constitute a game in T20 cricket.

But without the game being able to be reduced by two further overs, they had to settle for a no result, with each side awarded one point.

The Proteas next play Bangladesh on Thursday at 04:00 BST, while Zimbabwe play Pakistan from 12:00.

A bad look for cricket

Cricket spectators and media can often be critical of umpires for taking too long during rain delays and being overly cautious.

Gough and Raza should be praised for attempting to see the game through to a result, but the ending was not a good look for cricket, with the safety of players appearing to be compromised.

The forecast was for rain throughout the evening, and to have 12 overs of play - enough to constitute a game if split equally - but not get a result is frustrating.

The rain was at its heaviest when Ngarava slipped, and the fact play continued for another over, following several minutes of treatment to the stricken bowler, was scarcely believable.

South Africa will feel hard done by as they were cruising in the chase, with De Kock hitting a blistering unbeaten 47 off 18 balls, but Zimbabwe would have rightly felt aggrieved too if the game had been played to a conclusion.

Earlier, Zimbabwe's batting display was chaotic. They were intent on lapping and ramping South Africa's quick bowlers, with minimal success as they slumped to 19-4.

There was poor running and communication too as Williams collided with Madhevere in the middle of the wicket before David Miller's accurate throw ran the former out.

They improved at the back end of their innings as Madhevere shared 60 with Milton Shumba, with both understanding the need to play more orthodox cricket shots better than those that came before.